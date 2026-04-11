Transgender Woman Jailed for Life After Stabbing Murderer Boyfriend

Aurin Makepeace, a transgender woman, has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of her former boyfriend, Steven Rothwell, after a trial at Chester Crown Court. The incident occurred at Rothwell's flat in Macclesfield, with the prosecution presenting a case that contradicted Makepeace's self-defense claim.

Aurin Makepeace, a 43-year-old transgender woman, has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of her former boyfriend, Steven Rothwell, 41, a convicted murderer. The tragic events unfolded in August of last year at Rothwell's flat in Macclesfield, Cheshire. The two had met and formed a relationship while incarcerated, although their romantic involvement had ended sometime around 2023. Despite the formal end of their relationship, they maintained regular contact.

Makepeace traveled from her home in Prestatyn, Wales, to stay with Rothwell. During her visit, a heated argument between Rothwell and his ex-girlfriend, Katie Taylor, escalated the situation. Taylor revealed she had been with another man, which led to Rothwell becoming angry and leaving the flat. Makepeace intervened in the ensuing street argument, slapping Taylor and directing verbal abuse towards her, which was witnessed by a passerby. Police were called to the scene. After the police left Rothwell's flat, an argument erupted between Makepeace and Rothwell. Later that evening, Makepeace fatally stabbed Rothwell in the chest. She spent the night at the flat and left the following morning. During the trial, Makepeace claimed the stabbing was accidental, alleging she was grappling with Rothwell when the knife he was holding went into his chest. Cheshire Police found that during the day of August 19, 2025, Makepeace made several calls to friends, disclosing that she had stabbed Rothwell. In one instance, she sent a voice note, saying I've murdered my boyfriend. She eventually called emergency services, using the name 'Katie' and stating she had stabbed Rothwell. However, she was found to be in North Wales at the time. The police attended Rothwell's address and discovered his body with a single stab wound. \The prosecution presented evidence contradicting Makepeace's account, emphasizing the severity of the stab wound and the timeline of events. Forensic analysis indicated the knife had been washed and placed in the kitchen. Makepeace's claim of self-defense was challenged, with the prosecution arguing that the fatal stabbing occurred the evening of August 18, before Makepeace spent the night and left the next morning. The police investigated the circumstances and found there were no other persons in the flat. Extensive CCTV footage and phone analysis led detectives to Makepeace in North Wales. Makepeace claimed that Rothwell had argued over the phone with the man her ex-girlfriend had been with, and that Rothwell picked up a knife and intended to leave to stab the man. The prosecution's account of events, supported by forensic evidence and witness testimonies, painted a picture of intentional violence and disputed Makepeace's account of accidental stabbing. Dr. Medcalf, the forensic pathologist, testified that Rothwell would have died within 10 minutes of the injury, and that the events described by Makepeace were unlikely to have happened. The evidence presented during the trial focused on the events of the evening of August 18th and the following morning, highlighting the details of the crime scene and the statements given by Makepeace. \During police interviews, Makepeace stated that after the police left, Rothwell had another phone argument and made threats. She claimed Rothwell then picked up a knife and she tried to stop him, but the knife accidentally went into him. She also claimed she was too scared to call an ambulance and that Rothwell was still alive when she left. However, forensic experts and the evidence presented contradicted this account. The court heard conflicting accounts of the events, with Makepeace's narrative clashing with the prosecution's version. Forensic investigations at the scene revealed critical details, including the location of the knife and its condition. The sentence, a life sentence with a minimum term of 27 years, reflects the gravity of the crime and the jury's decision to reject Makepeace's claim of accidental death. The case brought to light the complexities of relationships, domestic violence, and the legal repercussions of taking a life. The investigation included analysis of phone records, witness testimonies, and expert medical opinions to establish the facts surrounding the tragic death. The case also raised awareness about issues relating to transgender individuals and their interactions with the criminal justice system





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