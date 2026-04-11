Transgender Woman Jailed for Life for Murdering Ex-Convict Boyfriend

Aurin Makepeace was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of her former boyfriend, Steven Rothwell. The case involved a complex relationship, a heated argument, and conflicting accounts of the events leading to Rothwell's death. The investigation and trial at Chester Crown Court revealed the truth behind the tragic events, resulting in the conviction and sentencing.

Aurin Makepeace, a 43-year-old transgender woman, has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of her former boyfriend, Steven Rothwell, 41, a convicted murderer. The sentencing, which carries a minimum term of 27 years, followed a trial at Chester Crown Court where Makepeace was found guilty. The tragic events unfolded in August of the previous year at Rothwell's flat in Macclesfield, Cheshire.

The pair had a complex history, having met while both were incarcerated and maintaining contact even after their relationship had formally ended. The court heard detailed accounts of their final days together, including an argument over Rothwell’s ex-girlfriend, Katie Taylor. Makepeace traveled from her home in North Wales to stay with Rothwell. The visit took a dark turn on August 18, 2025, when a phone call revealed that Ms. Taylor had slept with another man, which led to a heated argument. The situation escalated, leading to a confrontation in the street that involved both Makepeace and Rothwell, and an assault on Ms. Taylor by Makepeace. Police were called to the scene. The officers spoke to the individuals involved, including Makepeace, who expressed distress and anger toward Ms. Taylor. However, after the police left, an argument ensued between Makepeace and Rothwell that resulted in Rothwell being fatally stabbed. Makepeace stayed at the flat overnight and left the next morning, but made several calls to friends admitting that she had stabbed Mr Rothwell.\Following the stabbing, Makepeace made a 999 call, initially providing a false name and claiming self-defense. She stated that Rothwell had attacked her and she stabbed him in self-defense. However, this account was later contradicted by forensic evidence and witness testimonies. Cheshire Police launched an investigation, uncovering inconsistencies in Makepeace’s statements. Forensic analysis and CCTV footage placed her at the scene and disproved her claims of self-defense. The prosecution argued that Makepeace fatally stabbed Mr. Rothwell on the evening of August 18th and made her escape the following morning. The police were initially looking for a girlfriend called Katie. The police eventually located Makepeace in rural North Wales. Makepeace claimed that Rothwell had picked up a knife and intended to stab the man with whom Ms Taylor had been having an affair, and she tried to stop him. The prosecution presented evidence challenging Makepeace's account of events. The court heard testimony from Dr. Medcalf, a forensic pathologist, who stated that Mr. Rothwell would have died within ten minutes of the injury and that Makepeace's account was very unlikely. Forensic investigations at the scene confirmed the knife was washed and placed among other items in the kitchen, further undermining her version of events. The sentencing reflects the severity of the crime and the rejection of Makepeace’s claims of self-defense, highlighting the importance of the thorough investigation and the critical role of forensic evidence in uncovering the truth.\The case is a stark example of a complex relationship turned deadly. The pair met in prison and had been in touch after their relationships ended. Makepeace had gone to Rothwell's flat to stay for a few days before the fatal night. The context of their history, including their time spent in prison together, provides a deeper understanding of their complicated connection. The court process unveiled a narrative marked by conflicting accounts and forensic findings. The testimony provided by Dr Medcalf was key to the prosecution's case. The 999 call was another important piece of evidence. The investigation by Cheshire Police revealed the truth of what happened that night. The fact that Rothwell was a convicted murderer also adds a layer of complexity to this case. The conviction serves as a reminder of the consequences of violence and the crucial role of the legal system in delivering justice. The case highlights the importance of thorough investigation in domestic violence cases. It emphasizes the need for a comprehensive assessment of the circumstances, the examination of witness accounts, and the collection of physical evidence. The thorough investigation and the detailed analysis of evidence eventually led to the conviction of Makepeace. The prosecution's case was strengthened by the forensic evidence, witness testimony, and the inconsistencies in Makepeace's own statements. The long sentence reflects the severity of the crime and underscores the commitment of the legal system to hold individuals accountable for their actions





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Transgender Woman Jailed for Life After Stabbing Murderer BoyfriendAurin Makepeace, a transgender woman, has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of her former boyfriend, Steven Rothwell, after a trial at Chester Crown Court. The incident occurred at Rothwell's flat in Macclesfield, with the prosecution presenting a case that contradicted Makepeace's self-defense claim.

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