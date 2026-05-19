Transport for London's Revenue Collection Services Contract to Indra Sistemas Revealed

Transport for London (TfL) has published full details of its Revenue Collection Services contract, awarded to Spanish defense and tech group Indra Sistemas in January. The contract hands Indra responsibility for operating, maintaining, and developing almost all public transport ticketing across western Europe's largest city. The deal could be worth nearly twice what was initially announced.

Transport for London (TfL) has published full details of its Revenue Collection Services contract, awarded to Spanish defense and tech group Indra Sistemas in January, revealing the deal could be worth nearly twice what was initially announced.

The contract hands Indra responsibility for operating, maintaining, and developing almost all public transport ticketing across western Europe's largest city. This spans paper tickets, Oyster smartcards, and contactless smartphone payments. It covers 8,500 buses, 1,000 stations, 4,000 third-party retailers, and seven visitor centers, running for seven years with options to extend by up to five more. The contract's most significant technical change is a shift to an account-based ticketing model for Oyster.

Rather than storing balances and tickets on the card itself, data would instead be held in a back-office system, paving the way for virtual Oyster cards on smartphones, though TfL says proof-of-concept and development work must come first. TfL also plans to introduce unique identifiers for payment accounts, which it says will allow passengers to link mobile devices with payment cards and use them interchangeably.

Lastly, Indra takes over from US firm Cubic Transportation Systems, which has run TfL's Oyster system since its launch in 2003 and contactless card payments since their introduction on London buses in 2012. Some Cubic staff are expected to transfer with the contract





TheRegister / 🏆 67. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Transport For London Revenue Collection Services Indra Sistemas Oyster Contactless Payments Transit Ticketing Cubic Transportation Systems Account-Based Ticketing Model Unique Identifiers Revenue Inspection Staff

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

London cardiologist warns symptom of heart problem 'mistaken for stress'You may dismiss the signs as stress, ageing, or just 'being out of shape'

Read more »

London-listed news in briefURU Metals, Hamak Strategy, Empire Metals

Read more »

We spoke to people who don’t wear headphones to find out whyThey're committing a heinous act on public transport, according to some.

Read more »

The latest innovation in UK public transport: Schrödinger's trainsWho knows what is going where. Might as well have a lovely beer instead.

Read more »