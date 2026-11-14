Transportation Secretary Duffy Blames L3 Harris Contractor for FAA Outage

DOT Chief Sean Duffy attributes the historic nationwide air travel ground stop to maintenance errors by contractor L3 Harris at a remote FAA facility.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy identified equipment failure at a remote facility as the primary cause of the historic ground stop that suspended national air travel for several hours. The department chief delivered these findings at a press conference held at the Department of Transportation headquarters on Saturday.

L3 Harris Maintenance Errors Cited

Sean Duffy revealed that the contractor L3 Harris was engaged in replacing obsolete technology when the critical air traffic control communications issue commenced. The agency characterized L3 Harris as the legacy provider for the Federal Aviation Administration, explicitly accusing the firm of failing to meet operational demands during the crisis. The Secretary emphasized that the outage originated while personnel were performing routine maintenance at one of at least four remote Federal Aviation Administration locations.

Also read US FAA grounds all departing flights citing 'extraordinary circumstances'

Upgrading Copper Wire to Fiber Optics

The infrastructure challenge stemmed from a project to replace old copper wire with modern fiber optic cables. Duffy explained that the existing copper infrastructure was so antiquated that it had been discontinued, necessitating the routine maintenance work. During the transition process, the switching of lines appears to have flooded other routers and disrupted essential radar feeds. This technical interference made it exceedingly difficult for air traffic controllers to maintain necessary communications with flights across the country.

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Investigating User Error and Faulty Hardware

Sean Duffy stated that investigators are currently working to determine the exact nature of the technical failure. The department is evaluating whether the incident resulted from incompetence, such as user error or improper installation by L3 Harris personnel, or if a faulty router was installed. The Secretary questioned the quality of work performed by the contractor, asking directly if the team was not doing great work for the agency during the critical upgrade phase.

National Impact and Future Accountability

The disruption caused a massive ground stop that halted flights nationwide for several hours, creating significant logistical challenges for the aviation sector. By publicly attributing the blame to the contractor, the Department of Transportation has signaled a strict stance on infrastructure modernization projects. The investigation into whether the fault lay with human error or defective hardware remains ongoing as the Federal Aviation Administration assesses the full extent of the communication failure.