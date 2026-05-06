Travel Expert Simon Calder Reassures Holidaymakers Over Flight Cancellation Fears

Simon Calder clarifies that recent reports of mass flight cancellations are misleading and urges British travellers to remain calm and continue booking their trips.

Simon Calder , a highly respected travel expert, has issued a strong appeal to British holidaymakers to avoid panicking over recent alarming headlines concerning flight cancellations .

During a recent appearance on GB News, appearing alongside presenters Ellie Costello and Alex Armstrong, Calder focused on calming the fears of those who have already booked trips for 2026 and beyond. The anxiety began to spread after reports emerged suggesting that airlines might be forced to cancel thousands of flights due to escalating operational costs and various industry pressures.

This concern was further heightened when the UK government indicated a willingness to provide airlines with greater flexibility regarding cancellations, leading many travellers to fear that their hard-earned summer vacations might be suddenly disrupted. In an effort to provide a more realistic perspective, Calder explained that the figures being circulated in the media are often taken out of context to create a sense of crisis.

He specifically mentioned that reports of 13,000 cancelled flights and the removal of two million seats from the market had caused widespread alarm among viewers and readers of outlets like The Sun. However, he clarified that these statistics refer to a specific timeframe—the month of May—which is traditionally a low-season period for the aviation industry.

Furthermore, these are global figures encompassing the entire world, not just the United Kingdom. He pointed out that the bulk of these cancellations were attributed to a small number of airlines, such as Lufthansa in Germany and Turkish Airlines, rather than a widespread failure of all carriers. When addressing the specific impact on British travellers, Calder noted that the actual disruption has been remarkably limited.

While he acknowledged that some passengers flying with Lufthansa may have experienced changes, such as flights from Glasgow to Frankfurt being rerouted through Edinburgh, he emphasized that this represents only about 1.5 percent of the total capacity. He argued that this is a negligible amount when considering that most aircraft typically operate with ten to fifteen percent of their seats empty.

Therefore, these operational adjustments are standard industry practice and do not signal a systemic collapse or a threat to the majority of planned holidays. Calder also shed light on the underlying economic factors contributing to the current narrative. He suggested that the rising price of oil has played a significant role in creating a sense of instability within the travel sector.

According to Calder, this economic pressure has been combined with the government's messaging about airline flexibility, leading to a misconception that individual holiday flights are at high risk. He believes that the intersection of these two factors has fed a cycle of misinformation that has unnecessarily frightened the public. To conclude his analysis, Calder shared that he has spent the last twenty-four hours consulting with top leaders and executives within the travel industry.

The consensus among these professionals is one of frustration toward the exaggerated reports of cancellations. They maintain that the reality is far more stable and that travellers can expect to reach their destinations as planned. His final advice to those who are hesitant about booking future travel was simple and direct: keep calm and carry on booking. He urged the public to ignore the sensationalist headlines and trust that the aviation industry remains capable of delivering its services





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