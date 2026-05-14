Travel Insurance: Freely's Customizable Plan Offers Peace of Mind for Summer Travel

Freely's Essentials Plan offers comprehensive coverage for emergency medical, evacuation, and baggage, with the option to add Daily Boosts or Trip Extras for additional needs. Freely's flexible coverage and 24/7 emergency assistance make it a standout choice for summer travel.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more With Memorial Day weekend just around the corner and summer travel season officially upon us, millions of people are preparing to get away from it all.

Nearly half of Americans plan to take a vacation in the coming months! Think about what all of that entails: securing flights, booking accommodations, creating itineraries. One area that's often overlooked in the process, though, is the importance of travel insurance. Freely has entered the chat with a customized model that makes the plans of the past feel downright rigid by comparison.

Freely Skip the rigid insurance plans that force you to pay for coverage you don't even need. Freely's Essentials Plan covers all the must-haves, like emergency medical, evacuation, and baggage. From there, you can tack on Daily Boosts or Trip Extras only when (and for as long as) you actually need them. Get a quote in minutes and head into summer covered with only what you need!

From $26 Shop Freely's app makes navigating your travel insurance plan so easy - and you can add or remove Daily Boosts even in the middle of your trip as needed Most travel insurance companies expect you to pick between multiple plans, all somewhat pricey and confusing to navigate. But Freely's approach is a lot simpler thanks to the company's Essentials Plan.

This covers non-negotiables like emergency medical, evacuation and repatriation, emergency dental, accidental death, trip interruption, baggage, and baggage delay. It's all built into the coverage, providing you with instant peace of mind. Need more? Freely gives you that option with its Trip Extras, which include optional additions that you can elect to add to your plan if they apply to your needs.

Things like baggage upgrades and trip inconvenience for issues like flight delays are part of this category. You can also add Rental Car Damage if you need to hire a vehicle during your trip, or tack on the Adventure Activities Boost if you're going mountain climbing or doing something equally adventurous during your getaway. Another awesome factor that completely sets Freely insurance apart is the flexibility to change your coverage.

If your plans change, you can add or remove your Daily Boosts mid-trip simply by giving the team a call or chatting with them on the app. Freely's intuitive app puts everything right at your fingertips, so you can change your coverage, file claims, get help, and more There is always someone available to help if you need to speak with someone.

The company offers 24/7 emergency assistance around the globe, so no matter what your time zone you can dial in whenever you need a hand. It's worth noting you will always speak with an actual human when you get in touch. You don't have to wade through endless automated chats with AI or bots! And the built-in SOS feature delivers near real-time safety alerts right to your phone so you're always looped into what's going on nearby.

The plans are backed by Cover-More and underwritten by Zurich, which are major players in the insurance world. The bottom line: Pay for what you need, skip what you don't, and travel 'Freely' all summer long





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Travel Insurance Summer Travel Freely Essentials Plan Daily Boosts Trip Extras Flexible Coverage 24/7 Emergency Assistance

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