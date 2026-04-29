Travel Scams Surge by 900%: How to Avoid Common Frauds in Tourist Hotspots

Travel scams have skyrocketed by 900% in the past 18 months, with victims losing millions to fraud. This article highlights the most common scams, including pickpocketing, card PIN fraud, and the 'bird poo' trick, and provides expert advice on how to stay safe while traveling.

Traveling can be an exhilarating experience, offering exposure to new cultures, landscapes, and cuisines. However, the excitement of exploration can sometimes be overshadowed by the growing threat of travel scams , which have surged by as much as 900 percent over the past 18 months.

In 2024 alone, victims lost a staggering £11 million to holiday fraud, and experts warn that this figure is likely to rise further in 2025, fueled by advancements in AI and opportunistic criminals exploiting disruptions like the Iran war. With nearly a third of adults either falling victim to or knowing someone who has been scammed while on vacation, it is crucial to stay informed about the most common fraud tactics targeting tourists in popular destinations worldwide.

One of the most pervasive travel scams remains pickpocketing, particularly in crowded tourist hotspots such as Barcelona and Rome. Criminals have evolved their methods, often working in teams to distract victims while an accomplice steals wallets, phones, or passports. These scams go beyond simple theft, with fraudsters employing elaborate ruses like spilling food or drink, pretending to drop items, or even throwing a cat or baby to create chaos.

Travel expert Tom Vaughan from Confused.com notes that scammers may pose as friendly locals or unofficial guides to gain trust quickly. Johan Siggesson, founder of My Safari Lodge, advises travelers to remain vigilant in crowded areas, use secure crossbody bags worn in front, and be wary of any unexpected physical contact or sudden disturbances. Another alarming trend is the rise of card PIN scams, where tourists are charged exorbitant amounts for seemingly minor purchases.

A recent case in Copacabana, Brazil, saw a British tourist billed nearly £1,500 for a kebab, believing the charge would only be £1.50. Investigations revealed that the card machine had been tampered with, part of a larger scheme targeting tourists with rigged devices. Similarly, an Argentinian tourist was scammed into paying £3,000 for a corn on the cob, which should have cost just £3.

To avoid such scams, experts recommend avoiding street card machines, verifying the payment terminal screen before entering a PIN, and freezing cards immediately if fraud is suspected. Reporting unauthorized charges to banks or payment providers can also help initiate chargebacks. The 'bird poo' trick, a classic distraction theft, has resurfaced in cities like London, where scammers drop paint or food on tourists to mimic bird droppings. A seemingly helpful stranger then offers to clean the mess while stealing valuables.

The use of special paint to replicate the smell and texture of bird droppings adds to the deception, making victims focus on removing the mess rather than safeguarding their belongings. This scam has been reported across Europe, with London being a prime target due to its high pigeon population.

A recent incident in Trafalgar Square involved a woman who was targeted with paint on her hair, only to realize it was a scam when two well-dressed men offered her wet wipes. Travelers are advised to remain cautious if they find themselves in similar situations, as these scams rely on quick thinking and distraction to succeed





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