Traveler Finds Comfort in Home Food Abroad: The Old English Pub in Bangkok Offers a Taste of Home with Comforting Classics and Side Dishes

During a trip to Thailand, traveler Sam Meaney sought a taste of home amidst the vibrant culinary scene of the country. He visited The Old English pub in Bangkok, which aimed to cater to sports enthusiasts as well as provide authentic British pub fare. Upon dining at the venue on their Instagram feed, he was pleasantly surprised and declared the roast to be well worth the price, urging others to try it if they're seeking a taste of home abroad.

A traveller named Sam Meaney sought to experience a proper roast dinner while touring Thailand, visiting The Old English pub in Bangkok to fulfill his desire.

The pub offers a cozy atmosphere with live football and other sports events shown on HD screens, and a full-service bar. The menu includes various British classics, Thai favorites, and even the option to upgrade to a Sunday Special which includes a starter, roast, and dessert. Sam, upon trying the meal, found it to be a 'bang on' a proper roast dinner back home. He declared the gravy, carrots, and Yorkshire pudding excellent.

The chocolate cake pudding also received high praise. The restaurant has received positive reviews from previous customers and has captured the attention of viewers on Instagram with its authentic English pub feel and respectable dining experience





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The Old English Pub In Bangkok Sam Meaney Roast Dinner Thai Food Comfort Food Authentic English Pub Feel Instagram Traveler Dining Experience Live Sports Events

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