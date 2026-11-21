A Reddit user reveals a $200 Benchmade knife was found in his carry-on after seven years of travel, sparking debate over TSA effectiveness and security theater.

A Reddit user operating under the handle Delayed Ecstasy has revealed that a sharp Benchmade Drop-point knife remained undetected in his camera bag during more than seven years of air travel before finally being confiscated by Transportation Security Administration officials.

The Discovery At Los Angeles Airport

The traveler, who identified himself as Delayed Ecstasy on the social media platform, stated that he was flying on a standby basis from Los Angeles International Airport on a recent Monday when the incident occurred.

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During a routine screening process, a Transportation Security Administration agent pulled his camera bag for a manual inspection, which led to the discovery of the $200 knife hidden in the side pocket of the bag.

Delayed Ecstasy noted that he had lost the knife several years prior and was completely unaware that it was still stowed inside his luggage until the security agent exposed it during the screening procedure.

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He described his surprise at the find, writing on the forum, 'And there was my long-lost knife!' He emphasized that he had been using this specific bag as a carry-on item for over seven years, including the last four years when the weapon was unknowingly inside.

Years of Undetected International Travel

The Reddit user detailed an extensive travel history involving the same bag, claiming he had flown to Turkey, the United Kingdom, and numerous countries across the European Union without the knife ever being detected by international or domestic security checkpoints.

He acknowledged that other items had been seized over the years, such as a small water bottle he had forgotten, a laptop that required scanning, and other tools featuring mini blades that had to be checked in at the gate.

Despite his camera bag often being selected for secondary scans due to his X-ray proof film bags and photography equipment, the specific Benchmade knife remained hidden from view until this recent inspection in Los Angeles.

Delayed Ecstasy explained that he chose to let the agency confiscate the item because he feared that if he attempted to retrieve it and move it to checked baggage, he would miss his flight while the process was handled.

Public Criticism of Security Measures

Following the post, the user expressed frustration with current security protocols, asserting that airport security does not effectively prevent knives from reaching aircraft, and characterizing the agency as engaging in what he termed 'pure security theater.'

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Other Reddit users supported his skepticism, with one commenter stating that the agency fails the majority of tests it undergoes, while another shared an anecdote about being searched for possessing a book, a deodorant with a loose cap, and suspicious quantities of candy.

The discussion highlighted broader concerns about inconsistency in enforcement, with one traveler recounting how they were prohibited from carrying a cup of chicken salad because employees deemed it a liquid that took the shape of its container.

Flight Delays and Future Implications

Delayed Ecstasy noted that his flight was eventually delayed by one hour in fifteen-minute increments, a circumstance he wished had occurred earlier so he could have retrieved the knife before the security checkpoint.

He wrote that if he had predicted the future, he would still possess the knife, suggesting that the delayed departure might have allowed him to move the item to checked luggage without missing his flight.

The Daily Mail reached out to both the Reddit user and the Transportation Security Administration for additional comments regarding the incident, but no official statement had been provided at the time of publication.