Traveller Allowed to Keep Illegally Paved-Over Field Due to Human Rights Act

A traveller who bought a field, paved over it with rubble, and installed caravans has been allowed to stay temporarily due to human rights legislation, sparking anger from local residents and calls for legal reform.

A traveller who transformed a picturesque one-acre field into a caravan site by dumping tonnes of rubble and paving it over has been granted a temporary reprieve to stay, sparking outrage among local residents. Miles Martin Connors, 45, and his family descended on Sundridge, Kent, over the Easter weekend, undertaking what villagers described as a military-style land grab.

Up to 25 lorries reportedly arrived on Good Friday, delivering vast quantities of rubble which was then spread and flattened using diggers and machinery to create a hardstand for caravans and a mobile home. The controversial operation faced an initial setback on Easter Sunday when a three-bedroom static caravan, loaded onto a lorry, became stuck in a narrow country lane leading to the field. Local residents, who were already protesting the unauthorised development, were further incensed when, instead of the traveller, one of their own number was arrested by the police. Sevenoaks District Council has since served an enforcement notice on Mr Connors, demanding the land be restored to its original condition. However, citing provisions within the Human Rights Act and the Equality Act, Mr Connors, his wife, and their three children have been allowed to remain on the site temporarily. The family has been permitted to reside there for a period of 56 days, until June 2, under a Temporary Stop Notice (TSN) which exempts them for eight weeks. During this period, they are restricted to using only two of the four vehicles currently on the site. The TSN also prohibits any further engineering works or development, as well as connections to utilities such as water and electricity. The Enforcement Notice mandates that by August 10, Mr Connors must remove all hardcore rubble, caravans, and other vehicles, and fully reinstate the field to its previous state. This includes removing the hardcore material and re-seeding the area with a wild meadow grass mix. Villagers have expressed deep frustration and anger at the situation. One resident lamented, It's absolutely typical that travellers who show little regard for the human rights of law-abiding residents use the Human Rights Act to play the system. It's preposterous. Everyone is angry but local authorities seem powerless as the law is on their side. Another resident echoed these sentiments, stating, We've seen very similar cases all across the country and councils never manage to enforce the planning rules. Instead they get caught up in a protracted legal battle which ends with travellers getting their own way. I'm sick to death of it. Why should we heed the rules only for a bunch of anti-social people to ruin the countryside we live in. The sentiment that the law is inadequate was shared by another local who commented, The law is an ass and until it is changed them people like us will always suffer. Laura Trott, the Member of Parliament for Sevenoaks and shadow education secretary, has also voiced her concerns. She stated, As I have mentioned before, the only way to effectively deal with unauthorised developments once and for all is to change the law, which would prevent retrospective planning applications being lodged in cases where the unauthorised development has been carried out. I have therefore written to the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government asking for a meeting, and have invited him to Sevenoaks to see the impact such developments are having on the community. I will continue to work with everyone to tackle this problem. The status quo must not continue. The operation, which involved diggers and machinery, reportedly began under the cover of darkness before workers flattened the rubble to create the hardstanding while council offices were closed. The incident has led to accusations that Kent Police were complicit in the travellers' actions, with one resident claiming, The police didn't do a good job at all, they were almost escorting the whole thing. There were people with chain saws on top of vans chopping down branches so they could get through – it was all a real mess. We all have to abide by planning laws and regulations wherever we are, so for someone just to rush over all of that is not right





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Traveller Encampment Human Rights Act Planning Enforcement Illegal Development Kent Residents

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