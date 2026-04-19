Traveller Allowed to Live on Tarmacked Field Due to Human Rights Protections

A traveller who purchased a field, tarmacked it, and installed caravans has been permitted to stay temporarily due to human rights laws, sparking anger among local residents and calls for legislative reform. Despite an enforcement notice ordering the land's restoration, the family will remain until early August, highlighting concerns about the effectiveness of planning regulations.

A traveller who purchased a one-acre field and proceeded to tarmac over it, subsequently installing caravans and a mobile home, has been granted permission to remain on the land temporarily due to human rights legislation. Miles Martin Connors, aged 45, and his family arrived in the idyllic village of Sundridge, Kent, over the Easter weekend, creating significant disruption.

In what has been described as a military-style land grab, up to 25 lorries descended on Good Friday, delivering tonnes of rubble which was then tipped onto the field. Using diggers and heavy machinery, the green space was rapidly transformed into a hardstand caravan site. However, their ambitious plans encountered a temporary setback on Easter Sunday when a three-bedroom static caravan, being transported on a lorry, became wedged in a narrow country lane adjacent to the field. Local residents, already protesting the unauthorized development, were left astonished when, instead of the traveller, one of their own number was arrested by the police. Authorities at Sevenoaks District Council have since issued an enforcement notice to Mr. Connors, demanding the land be restored to its original condition. Despite this, under the provisions of the Human Rights Act and the Equality Act, Mr. Connors, his wife, and their three children have been informed they can reside on the site for a limited period. Mr. Connors acquired the field at auction for £167,000 in October of the previous year. The Temporary Stop Notice (TSN) permits him to occupy the land until June 2, a period of 56 days, with an exemption allowing an eight-week stay. During this interim period, they are permitted to use only two of the four vehicles currently on the site. The TSN also explicitly prohibits any further engineering works or development on the land and forbids the connection to essential utilities such as water and electricity. The Enforcement Notice mandates the removal of all hardcore rubble, caravans, and other vehicles by August 10, with the field to be returned to its former state. Additionally, Mr. Connors is ordered to remove the hardcore and re-seed the field with a wild meadow grass mix by the same deadline. One distressed villager commented that it was typical for travellers, who show scant regard for the rights of law-abiding residents, to exploit human rights legislation to circumvent rules. They found the situation preposterous, noting the widespread anger but perceived powerlessness of local authorities against such legal manoeuvres. Another resident expressed deep frustration, citing numerous similar cases nationwide where councils struggle to enforce planning regulations, often becoming embroiled in lengthy legal battles that ultimately favour the travellers. They voiced their exasperation, questioning why law-abiding citizens should adhere to rules when antisocial individuals seemingly disregard them and ruin the countryside. A further sentiment expressed was that the law itself is flawed and until it is amended, ordinary citizens will continue to suffer the consequences. Laura Trott, the Member of Parliament for Sevenoaks and Shadow Education Secretary, reiterated her previous stance that the only effective way to combat unauthorized developments is through legislative reform, specifically preventing retrospective planning applications for completed unauthorised developments. Consequently, she has formally requested a meeting with the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, inviting him to Sevenoaks to witness firsthand the detrimental impact these developments have on the community. Ms. Trott pledged to continue her efforts in collaboration with others to address this persistent problem, emphasizing that the current status quo is unacceptable. The arrival of diggers and machinery under the cover of darkness, followed by workers flattening rubble into hardstanding while council offices remained closed, highlighted the swift and clandestine nature of the operation. The static home and its accompanying caravan were situated in the affluent stockbroker belt village of Sundridge, Kent. Local residents observed as a truck transporting the travellers' accommodation became stuck in the narrow lane leading to the site. Kent Police faced accusations of complicity, with some residents claiming they were effectively aiding and abetting the travellers' land grab by assisting with the movement of the lorry and static home onto the site. One resident recounted how the police's actions were unhelpful, describing officers as almost escorting the entire operation. The resident also noted individuals using chainsaws on top of vans to clear branches to facilitate passage, describing the entire scenario as chaotic. They concluded by stating that everyone must comply with planning laws and regulations, and it is unacceptable for individuals to disregard these rules so readily





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Traveller Encampment Human Rights Act Planning Enforcement Rural Development Legal Loopholes

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Premier League LIVE: Build-up, team news, score and live text updatesFollow live text updates as Brentford host Fulham in the first of five Premier League games on Saturday - a day when Wolves' relegation can be confirmed.

Read more »

Championship LIVE: Build-up, team news, score & live text updatesFollow build-up, team news, score & live text updates from across the Championship.

Read more »

Championship LIVE: Build-up, team news, score & live text updatesFollow build-up, team news, score & live text updates from across the Championship.

Read more »

Premier League LIVE: Build-up, team news, score and live text updatesFollow live text updates as Brentford host Fulham in the first of five Premier League games on Saturday - a day when Wolves' relegation can be confirmed.

Read more »

League One and Two LIVE: Build-up, team news, score & live text updatesFollow build-up, team news, score & live text updates from across League One & Two.

Read more »

Traveller Allowed to Keep Illegally Paved-Over Field Due to Human Rights ActA traveller who bought a field, paved over it with rubble, and installed caravans has been allowed to stay temporarily due to human rights legislation, sparking anger from local residents and calls for legal reform.

Read more »