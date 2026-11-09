Traveller Faces Demolition Order After Losing Planning Battle in Wiltshire

Leeroy Johnstone must remove unauthorized caravan site in Clyffe Pypard following planning inspector ruling against him and recent court defeat against Earl of Inchcape.

Leeroy Johnstone faces immediate enforcement action requiring him to demolish an unauthorized caravan site in the village of Clyffe Pypard, Wiltshire, after planning inspectors rejected his bid to retain the development. This decision marks the conclusion of a bitter three-year dispute involving the traveller, local residents, and Wiltshire Council regarding the use of protected countryside land.

The ruling comes just weeks after Mr. Johnstone suffered a significant legal defeat in a separate High Court battle with Kenneth Mackay, the 83-year-old Earl of Inchcape, who successfully defended his ownership of adjacent woodland. The dual setbacks leave the father-of-five with the obligation to clear the camp and return the land to its original state.

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Planning Inspector Rejects Caravan Site Appeal

Planning Inspector Laura Cuthbert ruled that the development failed to conserve the natural beauty and special qualities of the North Wessex Downs Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Consequently, Wiltshire Council has been empowered to take immediate steps to enforce the removal of the structures, which include three caravans and extensive hardstanding areas surrounded by five-foot-high fences.

Mr. Johnstone had applied for retrospective planning permission in 2024 after moving his family onto the land in 2023. He argued that the site served as an essential settled base for his wife, Loretta, and their five children and grandchildren, claiming they would otherwise be forced to live on the roadside.

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High Court Victory for Earl of Inchcape

The planning loss follows a recent ruling by Mr. Justice Marcus Smith, who declared the Earl of Inchcape the legal owner of the woodland and issued a permanent ban on Mr. Johnstone entering the property. The judge ruled in favor of Kenneth Mackay after a dispute over whether the traveller had purchased part of the estate from a farmer.

During the legal proceedings, the Earl spent more than £100,000 on security measures, including dog-handler guards and surveillance cameras. Mr. Justice Smith noted that Mr. Johnstone had allegedly threatened to bring fifty people and fifteen dogs to confront the security team during the conflict.

Villagers Celebrate Protection of Rural Landscape

Residents of Clyffe Pypard, an ancient settlement recorded in the Domesday book, expressed relief at the planning inspector's decision to reject the site. Local politicians had long complained that the unauthorized development transformed a once-open green space into an oppressive environment that spoiled views of the scenic White Horse Way.

Parish councillor Dr. Guy Rickett stated that the camp destroyed wildlife habitat and described the barricade fencing as totally out of keeping with the area. Councillor Allison Bucknell added that the close-board fencing made the site resemble a fortress, leaving visitors feeling hemmed in and restricted within a previously wide-open cul-de-sac.

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Claims of Family Need Dismissed by Authorities

Mr. Johnstone maintained that the living conditions on the site were perfectly adequate for his family, asserting that they had lived a nomadic or semi-nomadic lifestyle for most of their lives. He insisted the site was crucial for his family's wellbeing, stability, and ability to access education and healthcare services in the region.

Despite these assertions, authorities determined that the development would lower housing prices and harm the community's trusting atmosphere. Objections from residents, including Rosemary Greenway, emphasized that the land was sold with a restriction on any building and should remain free from further destruction in this designated beauty spot.