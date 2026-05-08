Traveller Planned Illegal Caravan Park Development

A traveller, Martin Mongan, advertised for 'off-plan' buyers for one of the yet-to-be-built caravan pitches in a Facebook post, highlighting the site's proximity to Stansted Airport and the Essex town of Braintree. The land grab was part of a trend that sees travellers build unauthorised developments over long weekends when council enforcement teams are at home. They then apply for retrospective planning permission in a bid to make them permanent.

A traveller believed to have been involved in turning a wildlife haven into an illegal caravan park brazenly revealed plans for the site a week before construction work began over the May bank holiday weekend.

Martin Mongan advertised for 'off-plan' buyers for one of the yet-to-be-built caravan pitches in a Facebook post highlighting the site's proximity to Stansted Airport and the Essex town of Braintree. The land grab was part of a trend that sees travellers build unauthorised developments over long weekends when council enforcement teams are at home. They then apply for retrospective planning permission in a bid to make them permanent





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Caravan Park Illegal Development Travellers Planning Permission Essex Felsted Braintree Stansted Airport Green Field Mobile Homes Touring Caravan Hardcore Planning Enforcement Uttlesford District Council Felsted Parish Council

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