Travellers Exploit Bank Holidays for Land Grabs, Sparking Outrage and Calls for Law Changes

Groups are taking advantage of bank holidays to illegally develop land, prompting calls for stricter enforcement and legislative changes to protect the countryside and uphold planning laws.

Bank holidays, often seen as a respite for many, are unfortunately becoming a window of opportunity for some to exploit. Reports indicate a concerning trend where groups, primarily identified as travellers, are taking advantage of these extended weekends to illegally seize and develop land, often in protected or sensitive areas. This practice involves rapidly converting fields into unauthorized caravan pitches while council offices are closed, hindering immediate intervention.

The subsequent submission of retrospective planning applications, even if unsuccessful, allows these groups to occupy the land for extended periods due to the lengthy and costly legal processes required for removal. This pattern is causing distress and prompting calls for stricter regulations and enforcement to protect the countryside and uphold planning laws.\Two recent land grabs over the Easter weekend have brought this issue to the forefront, sparking outrage and demands for legislative changes. In Sundridge, Kent, a group initiated a 'military style' operation, using diggers and lorries under the cover of darkness to create hard standing on a field. Despite residents' attempts to intervene, including road blockades, the development proceeded rapidly. Similar incidents occurred in Flamstead, Hertfordshire, where heavy machinery was deployed to lay concrete on a field within the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB). Residents faced intimidation as they attempted to halt the illegal construction. Local authorities have acknowledged the challenges they face, with limited powers to prevent access to the land or building work. The lack of immediate enforcement capabilities during bank holidays allows these illegal activities to flourish, leaving communities feeling invaded and powerless.\Local communities and elected officials are expressing deep frustration and demanding action to address the situation. Residents of Sundridge, a village with affluent residents, are urging for stronger enforcement measures, including the establishment of quick response teams supported by police. Laura Trott, the MP for Sevenoaks and shadow education secretary, highlighted the encouragement that existing planning laws provide to offenders, calling for changes to prevent retrospective planning permission for flagrant breaches. She criticized the council for delayed action, emphasizing the need for immediate shutdowns of illegal developments regardless of when they occur. Karl Brooks, a local resident, pointed out the ease with which land can be acquired and developed during bank holidays due to the limited enforcement presence. Council members and officials are acknowledging their frustrations and are pushing for emergency injunctions and further legal actions to remove the travellers and restore the affected sites. The current legal framework is seen as inadequate in addressing these situations, requiring swift and decisive action to protect the countryside and uphold the rule of law





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Travellers Bank Holiday Land Grabs Planning Permission Illegal Development

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