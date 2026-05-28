Travellers Occupy Village Cricket Ground, Sparking Outrage Over Potential Pitch Damage

A group of travellers has set up an unauthorised encampment on a village cricket ground, with vehicles parked on the wicket, raising fears of long-term damage to the playing surface. The incident has ignited local anger and reflects broader tensions over rapid land development in rural England.

Residents of Clayton were left furious after a group of travellers moved onto the village cricket ground , parking caravans and motorhomes directly on the carefully maintained wicket.

Aerial images show around 15 vehicles spread across Clayton Recreation Ground, with two positioned visibly on the square itself, raising fears that the playing surface could be damaged. The group arrived on Tuesday night, and by Wednesday morning, the community was alerted to the encroachment via social media. Locals expressed dismay, describing the act as out of order and warning that tyre marks and potential oil spills could cause irreparable damage to the pitch.

The cricket ground, which is managed by Keymer & Hassocks Cricket Club, is a cherished local asset that hosts numerous summer fixtures. Any damage to the wicket could disrupt the entire season schedule, leading to cancellations and significant repair costs. Residents noted the high maintenance costs of cricket grounds and questioned how access was so easily gained. Litter was also scattered across the ground, adding to the sense of violation.

The incident in Clayton is not isolated. It adds to a growing list of unauthorised encampments and rapid land developments across rural England that have stirred controversy. In West Chiltington, approximately 20 miles away, residents reported heavy machinery and tarmac being laid on a greenfield site near the Nyetimber wine estate, despite enforcement action from Horsham District Council.

That site is among several highlighted in a series of land grab cases where fields are rapidly developed over weekends or holiday periods. In some instances, mobile homes are moved in after hardstanding is laid, making it difficult for councils to reverse the changes. Authorities have warned that retrospective planning applications often follow, complicating enforcement.

These cases are often timed to coincide with reduced council staffing over weekends or bank holidays, as seen in Cambridgeshire where a High Court injunction was granted after travellers used a bank holiday weekend to begin unauthorised development on a greenfield site between Histon and Cottenham. In Cambridgeshire, around a dozen workers used diggers to lay hardcore and install fencing on the land, later bringing in about 16 caravans.

Council officers tracked down High Court judge Mr Justice Mansfield, who issued an injunction against persons unknown because the ownership of the land was unclear. Officials believe the work was aimed at converting the field into a gypsy and traveller site. The incident is described as part of a wider pattern of unauthorised developments on rural land during holiday periods when council offices are closed. In Clayton, residents are now waiting to see what enforcement action will be taken.

Local authorities have not yet confirmed any steps. The cricket club has been contacted for comment, but no official response has been issued. The community remains anxious that the summer cricket season could be compromised if the pitch is damaged. The situation highlights the tension between the rights of travellers and the preservation of community spaces.

Many residents feel that stronger measures are needed to protect village amenities from such incursions. The recreation ground is a hub for cricket and other activities, and its misuse has sparked a wider debate about land use and enforcement in rural areas





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Travellers Cricket Ground Unauthorised Encampment Pitch Damage Rural Land Dispute

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