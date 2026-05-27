Travellers ordered to stop bulldozing greenfield site after High Court injunction

Travellers have been ordered to stop bulldozing a greenfield site in Cambridgeshire after a local authority obtained a High Court injunction. The site, which overlooks farmland, was being developed over the bank holiday weekend. The development is the latest example of travellers taking advantage of Bank Holiday weekends to develop fields.

Travellers have been ordered to stop bulldozing a greenfield site after a local authority obtained a High Court injunction over the bank holiday weekend . Around a dozen workers with three diggers appeared at the spot between Histon and Cottenham in Cambridgeshire on Saturday and began laying hardcore and putting up fences.

Locals reported the illegal work to South Cambridgeshire District Council (SCDC) after spotting lorries driving to the site and heavy machinery arriving. About 16 caravans later appeared on the site, which overlooks farmland. Council officers then tracked down High Court judge Mr Justice Mansfield on Sunday, who granted the injunction against 'persons unknown' as it wasn't clear who the land belongs to.

However, Stephen Kelly, Joint Director of Planning for Greater Cambridge Shared Planning Service, explained that the likely 'purpose of the works is to convert the site to use as a gypsy and traveller site'. The works were 'being done over the weekend because offices are shut', he added. The land grab is the latest example of travellers taking advantage of Bank Holiday weekends to develop fields.

Around a dozen workers with three diggers appeared at a greenfield site between Histon and Cottenham in Cambridgeshire on Saturday and began laying hardcore and putting up fences. The ploy typically involves buying land, often in leafy, undeveloped spots, bulldozing trees and other natural features, before laying hard standings and utilities and installing caravans and other easily transported dwellings.

They then play the legal system to apply for retrospective planning permission on the grounds that local authorities have failed to address an 'unmet need for pitches'. Despite the swift action at the site a few miles north of Cambridge, horrified locals said they feared the travellers - who they accused of violence if challenged - will ultimately get their way after two adjoining fields were developed without planning permission, one as recently as 18 months ago.

One said: 'They developed ten acres in 1990. They purchased the land, built on it and then applied for retrospective planning permission.

'Around 18 months ago they took over a 12-acre orchard. It was a habitat for bats and muntjac and a fantastic variety of fruit trees.

'The new site means there's about 36 acres of traveller settlements. There were nine families 12 years ago, now there are about 40.

'Property values have dropped through the floor. I had a field which I planned to live off for a while and then sell it so I had a few quid in the bank. But nobody's going to touch it with a barge pole now.

' Another person from the area said there had been 'fist fights' started by the occupants, adding: 'I choose to live and let live but only because I know what they're like and what they'll do . ' South Cambridgeshire District Council obtained a temporary injunction against any activity at the spot The field, shown in cross-hatchings, was previously undeveloped.

A local who visited the site said: 'Works that I observed being carried out using plant and machinery to move newly imported materials around on the site.

'The materials had been brought to the site via large HGV tipper trucks… travelling through the village of Cottenham and which I observed travelling along the access track when I attended the site. ' They told the Mail: 'I spoke to one gentleman and said 'I don't think there's permission for this, what's happening? ' and he said 'I don't know'. ' None of those living in the area wanted to be identified, for fear of reprisals.

During the hearing with Mr Justice Mansfield on Sunday, Emmaline Lambert, representing the council, admitted: 'Once the site is occupied, it is difficult to enforce proper planning control.

' Green Belt land 'is highly protected' and the only development rights would be from 'agricultural use', she added, prompting the judge to 'express doubt that anybody is going to make agricultural use of the land if there is hardstanding', legal papers reveal. The wide-ranging injunction bans using the land for 'residential occupation', bringing onto it any 'structure for the purpose of human habitation' and erecting 'any buildings… walls, gates, fences or other structures'.

It also prohibits laying any 'building materials', carrying out 'any further engineering operations' and removing 'hedgerows, trees or vegetation'. West Chiltington in West Sussex, pictured, is another site where travellers began developing land over the Bank Holiday weekend The Mail revealed how work had started at a series of sites over the weekend. These included in West Chiltington in West Sussex, close to the internationally-renowned English sparkling wine estate Nyetimber, and West Malling in Kent





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Travellers Greenfield Site High Court Injunction Bank Holiday Weekend Cambridgeshire South Cambridgeshire District Council Gypsy And Traveller Site Retrospective Planning Permission Local Authorities Unmet Need For Pitches Property Values Fist Fights Occupants Fear Of Reprisals Injunction Residential Occupation Structure For Human Habitation Building Materials Engineering Operations Hedgerows Trees Vegetation West Chiltington West Sussex Nyetimber English Sparkling Wine Estate West Malling Kent

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