Travellers Set Up Illegal Camp at Birmingham Park, Councillor Urges Locals Not to Give Them Work

A Birmingham councillor has urged locals to avoid giving work to a group of travellers who have set up an illegal camp at Shard End Country Park. The councillor believes the travellers could have been given work by local businesses and has asked people not to do so. He also expressed concern about the potential for the encampment to leave behind a mess similar to previous incidents at the park.

A Birmingham councillor has urged locals to avoid giving work to a group of travellers who have set up an illegal camp at Shard End Country Park .

Councillor Alan Feeney visited the encampment and found the park's gates open, suggesting they may have been cut. He has contacted West Midlands Police and Birmingham City Council about the latest incursion. Feeney believes the travellers could have been given work by local businesses, and has asked people not to do so. He also expressed concern about the potential for the encampment to leave behind a mess similar to previous incidents at the park.

The councillor has called for stronger security measures to prevent future incursions. This latest camp follows a similar incident at Sheldon Country Park, where travellers were blocked from entering. Councillor Colin Green, who represents the area, has previously stated that improving security at one park simply displaces activity to another. He also highlighted the issue of unauthorised encampments in Gilberstone Recreation Area, where the parks managers have increased security measures to prevent vehicles from entering.

Green emphasized that the council is committed to protecting its land and will take steps to recover it when unauthorised encampments occur. The council has transit sites and plots available for the Gypsy, Roma, and Traveller community, which aligns with government policy. Details of the Gypsy and Traveller Accommodation Assessment can be found on the council's website





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Travellers Illegal Camp Shard End Country Park Birmingham Councillor Work Security Clean-Up Sheldon Country Park Gilberstone Recreation Area

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