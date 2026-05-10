Travellers shifting to package holidays over Middle East crisis

Jet2 has revealed that travellers are increasingly booking package holidays as concerns over jet fuel shortages due to the Middle East crisis grow, with package holidays becoming the preferred option for a majority of travellers. The shift suggests that consumers are seeking added security and value in a timely booking decision.

Jet2 has revealed that travellers are making a major change to how they book holidays amid worries over potential jet fuel problems this year due to the Middle East crisis.

With growing fears of a jet fuel shortage that might impact holiday flights, Britain is expected to be vulnerable to additional flight cancellations and disrupted summer holidays. Analysts at one of the world's largest investment banks have warned that the UK relies heavily on imports travelling through the now-closed Strait of Hormuz, with critically low levels of supplies and insufficient refining capabilities.

According to a survey, package holidays have become the preferred option for travellers, with 51 per cent choosing this booking approach. Separate providers have seen a drop in bookings since February





Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jet Fuel Middle East Crisis Package Holidays Booking Separately Added Security ATOL/ABTA Protection Jet Fuel Shortage Flight Cancellations Concessions Made By Jet2 Consumer Rights

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Virgin Atlantic Cancels UK Flights to Dubai Until Winter 2027 Amid Gating in Middle EastThe airline has cancelled all flights to Dubai, which has been operating since 2006, due to 'evolving customer demand' and high jet fuel prices. Customers can seek refunds and seek alternative travel options.

Read more »

jet2 says passengers making key booking change ‘for protection‘A Jet2 survey has shown a shift in how people are booking their holidays amid concerns over jet fuel supplies

Read more »

Jet2 holidaymakers shift to package holidays amid Middle East jet fuel concernsJet2 has disclosed that holidaymakers are making a significant shift in how they arrange their trips amid worries over substantial jet fuel issues this year stemming from the Middle East crisis. As tensions escalate in the Middle East, experts have said they believe Britain could 'be worst hit' encounter a jet fuel shortage that might throw holiday flights into chaos.

Read more »

Iran warns British warships face 'immediate repsonse' as HMS Dragon sets sail for Middle EastThe fresh warning came as a British cargo ship was reportedly struck by an unknown projectile on Sunday morning

Read more »