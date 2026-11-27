Planning Inspectorate overturns Bromsgrove District Council's refusal, allowing travellers to remain on Green Belt land near Hagley, sparking local outrage.

Travellers have secured legal permission to establish five caravan pitches on Green Belt land in a rural hamlet, a decision that has intensified tensions with local residents two and a half years after their initial arrival. The group, which moved onto the three-acre grazing site near Hagley in Worcestershire in March 2024, was granted final approval by the Planning Inspectorate to remain on the property permanently.

Green Belt Appeal Decision Overrides Council

The Planning Inspectorate ruled that the site qualifies as 'Grey Belt' land, meaning it makes a weak contribution to the core purposes of Green Belt protection, thereby allowing the change of use for residential caravan accommodation. This final verdict, made on November 2, directly contradicts the earlier decision by Bromsgrove District Council, which had denied the application in May due to significant highway safety concerns and environmental fears raised by the community.

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The Inspectorate's ruling emphasized that the local authority failed to demonstrate a five-year supply of specific, deliverable traveller sites within the district. Consequently, the inspector determined that there are no alternative locations available to accommodate the appellant and his extended family, validating the group's need for a settled base that supports their travelling lifestyle while allowing their children to attend local schools.

Local Opposition and Infrastructure Concerns

Residents living on the narrow country lane adjacent to the site have expressed furor over the development, noting that the area lacks street lighting or footpaths for half a mile in either direction. One neighbour described the current state of the site, which features around ten tall poles with high-intensity floodlights and extensive hardcore coverage, as resembling a motorway service station at night. The eight nearby households, many of whom are retired and elderly, fear that the situation will deteriorate further as the travellers may cover the remaining land and pursue additional appeals.

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Local Tory MP Bradley Thomas has strongly criticized the Planning Inspectorate's decision, stating that it has undermined residents' confidence in the planning system. Thomas argued that the Inspectorate ignored the fact that the applicants broke planning rules by conducting a so-called land grab, where they laid hardcore and moved vehicles onto the land over the Easter bank holiday weekend in March 2024 without prior permission.

Financial and Legal Hurdles for Residents

Neighbors believe their next recourse is to challenge the ruling in the High Court, a process that is estimated to cost between £30,000 and £50,000. However, they acknowledge that most residents do not have the financial resources to pursue such action, and even a successful legal challenge would likely only result in the matter being sent back to the Planning Inspectorate for a new inspector to be appointed.

The appeal decision imposes strict conditions on the site, limiting it to no more than five pitches with a maximum of two caravans per pitch, including just one static caravan. The approval also permits the laying of hardstanding and the installation of a 6ft (1.8m) timber fence. With the decision falling within the six-week period for potential legal challenge, the community remains divided on how to proceed against what they view as a precedent that rewards those who bypass standard planning procedures.