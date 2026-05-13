Travels of NFL Star Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

In an episode of their podcast, Travis Kelce discussed his meal at a London luxury Indian restaurant and his girlfriend Taylor Swift's influence on his eating habits. Another notable part of their trip was a dinner at Gymkhana with the wedding of George Karlaftis and a performance by Sadie Sink on the Netflix show Stranger Things. Lastly, he announced that the NFL season will begin on Thursday with Derby match day at Arrowhead Stadium.

Travis Kelce , his fiancee Taylor Swift , and their ally George Karlaftis attended the wedding in Greece and dined at a few highly acclaimed restaurants in London , among them Gordon Ramsay’s 'Lucky Cat' and Gymkhana , a luxury Indian one.

Travis Kelce admits having ordered food without knowing what he was ordering due to his initial skepticism about Indian cuisine, while the best Indian food he has had was made by his personal chef. Jerry Howell is the editor of the KCMO Chiefs Life website. He has a B.A. in mass communications from the University of Central Missouri and has worked as a sports writer for several Kansas City area publications.

His work has also been seen in various national and international media outlets





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