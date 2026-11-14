Travis Barker Reveals Health Warning That Led Him to Quit Smoking

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker explains how a precancer diagnosis and doctor's warning prompted him to quit smoking during a candid podcast appearance.

Travis Barker, the renowned drummer for the band Blink-182, has provided a candid account of the health scare that fundamentally changed his lifestyle. The musician shared these details during a recent appearance on the podcast " Big Brother with Kid Cudi." The broadcast took place on Wednesday, November 11, and served as a platform for Barker to discuss his journey toward better health with fellow artist Kid Cudi.

The Precancer Diagnosis Changed Everything

The core reason Barker abandoned his smoking habit was a specific medical diagnosis involving his esophagus. During the interview, the musician explained that he was diagnosed with precancer of the esophagus, a condition that served as a critical wake-up call. He recounted the stark warning given to him by his physician, who described the condition as a "warning shot." Barker admitted that he had previously smoked heavily and believed he might never have quit without such a direct and alarming medical intervention.

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Despite successfully giving up the habit, the drummer remained honest about the difficulty of the transition. He acknowledged that he still misses the act of smoking and did not hide the emotional difficulty of breaking the addiction. The diagnosis forced a sudden confrontation with mortality that prioritized survival over personal habit, marking a definitive shift in his daily routine and long-term health strategy.

Lifestyle Changes and Sober Recovery

Barker's commitment to physical fitness was not entirely new when he stopped smoking, as he had previously attempted to change his lifestyle during personal milestones. He recalled a period when his former wife, Shanna Moakler, was pregnant with their son, Landon. At that time, he realized he needed to be healthier and decided to start running to the freeway and back. He also took up boxing and learned to jump rope as part of his efforts to improve his physical condition.

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The drive for sobriety and health has deep roots in Barker's life, particularly following the devastating 2008 plane crash. The incident resulted in severe injuries that required him to spend months in a burn center. Barker described this traumatic period as a turning point that led him to stop using drugs. He stated that he did get sober during his recovery, a decision that laid the groundwork for his later efforts to quit smoking and maintain a rigorous exercise regimen.

Current Health Updates and Family Life

Recent health challenges have kept Barker in the public eye beyond his smoking cessation. In October, the drummer revealed that he had undergone surgery to address numbness in his arm, hand, and fingers. He explained via Instagram Stories that nerve tests indicated the need for a cubital tunnel release. Barker emphasized the importance of addressing the problem promptly to ensure he could continue playing drums for years to come, showcasing his dedication to his musical career despite physical pain.

Barker's personal life has also expanded significantly with his marriage to Kourtney Kardashian. The couple welcomed their son, Rocky Thirteen, in November 2023. They are raising a blended family that includes Kourtney's children with Scott Disick. Barker also shares a daughter named Alabama, who is now 20 years old, and helped raise Kardashian's daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, who is 27. The family dynamic represents a complex but loving unit that Barker navigates alongside his professional responsibilities.

Running Community and Public Response

Exercise remains a central pillar of Barker's life, leading him to launch Run Travis Run, a running community designed to encourage others to get moving. During his conversation with Kid Cudi, the musician described how running evolved from an unfamiliar activity into a lasting routine and a positive outlet. This community effort reflects his broader mission to promote health and wellness among fans and peers.

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While Barker focuses on health and family, public interest in his marriage to Kourtney Kardashian remains high. The reality star recently responded to fabricated stories claiming that their marriage was on the verge of collapse and that the couple were living apart. These rumors have circulated despite the couple's visible commitment to their family and public appearances together, underscoring the intense scrutiny faced by high-profile relationships.

The podcast appearance has reignited discussions about Barker's health journey and his resilience in the face of past traumas. By sharing his story openly, he provides a relatable narrative for those struggling with addiction or health scares. His transparency about missing smoking yet prioritizing his well-being adds depth to his public persona as an artist who values longevity over immediate gratification.

As Barker continues to perform with Blink-182 and engage with his growing family, his focus on sobriety and physical health serves as a guiding principle. The combination of medical necessity, personal trauma, and family responsibility has created a robust framework for his current lifestyle. His story highlights the power of professional medical advice and personal determination in overcoming long-standing habits.