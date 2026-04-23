Travis Barker to Share Survival Story in New Hulu Documentary 'Louder Than Fear'

Travis Barker's upcoming Hulu documentary, 'Louder Than Fear,' will detail his experience surviving a horrific 2008 plane crash, his subsequent struggles with PTSD and addiction, and his journey to overcome his fear of flying with the help of his wife, Kourtney Kardashian.

Travis Barker , the renowned drummer, is set to share his harrowing survival story in a new documentary titled ' Louder Than Fear ,' debuting this summer on Hulu .

The film delves into the aftermath of the devastating 2008 airplane crash that claimed the lives of four people and profoundly impacted Barker's life, leaving him with extensive injuries and a crippling fear of flying. The crash occurred on September 19, 2008, when the private jet Barker was traveling on experienced a tire blowout during takeoff in South Carolina. The plane veered off the runway, crashed through a fence, crossed a highway, and ultimately came to rest in an embankment.

Barker, along with fellow musician Adam 'DJ AM' Goldstein, managed to escape the wreckage, but both sustained severe burns. Tragically, the pilot and co-pilot, Sarah Lemmon and James Bland, as well as Barker’s security guard Charles ‘Che’ Still and assistant Chris Baker, perished in the accident. Barker endured third-degree burns over 65 percent of his body and underwent 26 surgeries and months of hospitalization for skin grafts and recovery.

The trauma extended beyond the physical wounds; he developed an intense fear of flying, haunted by the memories of the crash and the loss of his friends. He credits his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, with helping him overcome this fear, enabling him to fly again after 13 years in August 2021, when they traveled to Cabo San Lucas. The documentary promises an unfiltered look at his journey, highlighting the support system that helped him navigate the challenges and rebuild his life.

Barker emphasizes that the experience served as a pivotal wake-up call, motivating him to address his prescription drug abuse. He reflects that losing three friends and narrowly escaping death was a more powerful catalyst for change than any traditional rehabilitation program.

'Louder Than Fear' is a project over a decade in the making, and Barker expresses his excitement about finally sharing it with the world. He describes the documentary as a testament to resilience, the power of love, and the importance of confronting trauma. The film not only recounts the details of the crash and its immediate aftermath but also explores the long-term emotional and psychological effects on Barker.

It showcases his path to healing, his determination to reclaim his life, and his gratitude for the people who stood by him during his darkest hours. The documentary aims to offer a raw and honest portrayal of his struggle, inspiring viewers with his story of survival and recovery. Barker’s journey demonstrates the profound impact of tragedy and the enduring strength of the human spirit, offering a message of hope and perseverance to those facing their own challenges





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Travis Barker Louder Than Fear Hulu Documentary Plane Crash Kourtney Kardashian PTSD Addiction Survival Story

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