Travis Barker to Share Survival Story in New Hulu Documentary 'Louder Than Fear'

Travis Barker's documentary 'Louder Than Fear' will detail his experience surviving a 2008 plane crash, his recovery, and overcoming his fear of flying with the help of his wife, Kourtney Kardashian. The film premieres this summer on Hulu.

Travis Barker , the renowned drummer, is set to share his harrowing survival story in a new documentary titled 'Louder Than Fear,' premiering this summer on Hulu .

The film delves into the aftermath of the devastating 2008 airplane crash that claimed the lives of four people and left Barker with severe physical and emotional scars. The crash occurred on September 19, 2008, when the private jet Barker was traveling on experienced a tire blowout during takeoff in South Carolina. The plane veered off the runway, crashed through a fence, crossed a highway, and ultimately came to rest in an embankment.

Barker, along with his friend Adam 'DJ AM' Goldstein, managed to escape the wreckage, but both sustained horrific burns. The pilot and co-pilot, Sarah Lemmon and James Bland, along with Barker’s security guard Charles ‘Che’ Still and assistant Chris Baker, tragically lost their lives in the accident. Barker suffered third-degree burns over 65 percent of his body and underwent 26 surgeries and extensive skin grafting during a three-month hospital stay.

The trauma extended beyond the physical, as he developed a debilitating fear of flying that prevented him from traveling by plane for over a decade. He credits his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, with helping him overcome this fear, enabling him to fly again in 2021 to Cabo San Lucas.

The documentary, which has been in the making for over ten years, promises an unfiltered look at Barker’s journey of recovery, resilience, and the support system that helped him navigate the darkest period of his life. He emphasizes that the experience served as a pivotal wake-up call, motivating him to address his prescription drug abuse.

'Louder Than Fear' is not just a recounting of a tragic event; it’s a testament to the power of healing, the importance of human connection, and the determination to reclaim one’s life after unimaginable loss. Barker describes the documentary as a spotlight on the incredible people who stood by him during his recovery.

He has openly discussed the lasting impact of the crash, admitting that even years later, the sight of an airplane can trigger anxiety and bring back painful memories. However, he also expresses a sense of hope and gratitude for the progress he has made. The documentary aims to offer viewers a deeply personal and honest portrayal of his struggle and triumph, showcasing his journey from the brink of despair to a place of healing and renewed purpose.

The film is expected to resonate with audiences who have faced their own personal battles and offer a message of hope and resilience





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