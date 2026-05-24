Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Courtside for NBA Game 3, Attend Date Night in NYC

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Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were spotted courtside for Game 3 of the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks .

Kelce, a Cleveland native, was at Rocket Arena with his pop superstar girlfriend to watch his hometown team attempt to win their first game of the series. The Chiefs tight end was seen wearing a light-washed Louis Vuitton denim shirt with matching jeans, a Cavaliers snapback, and maroon-white-and-gold Nike basketball shoes.

Meanwhile, his better half also sported a more casual look with a black jacket over a black top - paired with jeans and strappy heels. At one point in the evening, Kelce was seen getting up out of his seat and turning around to pump up the crowd.

Swift, wearing a classic little black dress, a crimson shade of lipstick, black heels, and a bracelet which complimented Kelce's, was seen walking into the Italian restaurant Sartiano's at the Mercer Hotel, located in SoHo. The couple's appearance courtside comes days after it was revealed that Swift would not be appearing at this year's American Music Awards despite being the most nominated artist of the evening.

They have been expected to tie the knot in the coming weeks which may account for Swift's reduced number of public appearances at award shows. The football star wore a Hawaiian shirt with bright pink tassels on the hem and sleeves





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Sports News Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Cavaliers Knights Rocket Arena New York Knicks New York City Date Night American Music Awards Louis Vuitton Nike Snapback Black Heels Bracelet Hawaiian Shirt

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