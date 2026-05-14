Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's First Thanksgiving as a Married Couple and NFL Schedule Details

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have plans set for their first Thanksgiving as a married couple. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the singer are set to tie the knot in a lavish private ceremony in Rhode Island this summer. Despite tearing his ACL in December, Patrick Mahomes appears to be on track to play a majority of the NFL season after undergoing surgery and beginning his rehab quickly. Kelce, on the other hand, announced that he would be returning for another season after plenty of speculation about his retirement. The 2026 NFL schedule is being released up until the full schedule is dropped on Thursday evening. Among the games that have already been announced include the opening week's primetime slate, international contests and matches on holidays - including Thanksgiving. Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to play in one of the most highly-anticipated matchups of the year when they travel to Orchard Park to face the rival Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving night in primetime.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have plans set for their first Thanksgiving as a married couple. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the singer are set to tie the knot in a lavish private ceremony in Rhode Island this summer.

Despite tearing his ACL in December, Patrick Mahomes appears to be on track to play a majority of the NFL season after undergoing surgery and beginning his rehab quickly. Kelce, on the other hand, announced that he would be returning for another season after plenty of speculation about his retirement. The 2026 NFL schedule is being released up until the full schedule is dropped on Thursday evening.

Among the games that have already been announced include the opening week's primetime slate, international contests and matches on holidays - including Thanksgiving. Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to play in one of the most highly-anticipated matchups of the year when they travel to Orchard Park to face the rival Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving night in primetime





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Travis Kelce Taylor Swift Kansas City Chiefs NFL Patrick Mahomes 2026 NFL Schedule Thanksgiving Orchard Park Buffalo Bills Prime Time International Contests Matches On Holidays

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