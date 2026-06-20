Travis Kelce Continues Bachelor Party with Rousing Performance at DJ Chris Lake's Los Angeles Concert

NFL star Travis Kelce's weeklong bachelor party continued with a rousing performance at DJ Chris Lake's Los Angeles concert on Friday night. The singer is said to be hosting a lavish bachelorette-style party for her friends at the oceanfront estate this weekend. Swift's relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has attracted significant public attention since the pair began dating roughly three years ago, regularly making headlines through appearances at NFL games, concerts and major public events.

Travis Kelce 's weeklong bachelor party continued with a rousing performance at DJ Chris Lake's Los Angeles concert on Friday night. The NFL star was seen shooting off a bubble gun into the crowd and bobbing to the music, per TMZ, which posted fan footage of the event.

One fan wrote, happy bachelor party, mr swift, across a video of Kelce pointing his newfound toy at the crowd as it spewed a stream of tiny bubbles. Kelce played at being Mr Cool too in a blue plaid shirt and light trousers along with a red baseball cap and tinted shades while enjoying the British DJ and producer's heart-pumping house and tech music for which he is famous for.

In another fan video shared on TMZ, Kelce fist-pumped the air and shouted into the mic while a Swift remix was played. The fan captioned it: tayhusband: AAAAHHHHHHH. Kelce - who made a loved-up appearance with Swift at Maya Rudolph's Broadway show on June 13 - landed in Los Angeles earlier in the week to shoot a live episode of his New Heights podcast with brother Jason Kelce, and the fun didn't end there.

Travis Kelce's weeklong bachelor party continued with a rousing performance at DJ Chris Lake's Los Angeles concert on Friday night; he is pictured previously in May 2024 The NFL star - seen here in April 2023 - was seen shooting off a bubble gun into the crowd and bobbing to the music On Wednesday, the brothers joined friends Ross Travis and Druski for a guys' night out at the ultra-exclusive Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood. According to Page Six, the group spent several hours together before leaving shortly after midnight, with Kelce and his brother reportedly the last members of the party to depart.

Bird Streets Club has become a popular destination for high-profile figures from the worlds of entertainment, music and sport. Read MoreEXCLUSIVE Taylor Swift's bombshell wedding invite 'olive branch' to Blake: Every detail of reconciliation Previous visitors are said to have included Leonardo DiCaprio, Drake, Justin and Hailey Bieber and members of the Kardashian-Jenner family. On the opposite coast, Swift's Rhode Island compound appeared to be humming with activity, according to the outlet.

The singer is said to be hosting a lavish bachelorette-style party for her friends at the oceanfront estate. Swift's high school pal Abigail Anderson has been spotted at the property along with some other lady friends. Since Wednesday afternoon, security and women dressed in black and white have been spotted on the rooftop balconies of the entertainer's home.

Swift and Kelce's wedding is said to be just weeks away with a huge reception being planned at New York City's Madison Square Garden, which would encompass the reported 1,000 guests they are inviting.

Kelce landed in Los Angeles earlier in the week to shoot a live episode of his New Heights podcast with brother Jason Kelce Swift and Kelce's wedding is said to be just weeks away with a huge reception being planned at New York City's Madison Square Garden; pictured arriving to a friend's wedding in NYC on May 16 The happy couple - seen at a Broadway show on June 13 - are said to be inviting 1,000 of their closest friends and family to the wedding The singer is said to be hosting a lavish bachelorette-style party for her friends at the oceanfront estate this weekend The hitmaker has also extended an olive branch wedding invite to Blake Lively, an insider told the Daily Mail - the two friends (pictured in 2024) had a falling out over Lively's contentious legal battle with It Ends with Us co-star Justin Baldoni No doubt, famous guests will include Selena Gomez and her new husband Benny Blanco, supermodel Karlie Kloss, Cara Delevingne, Zoe Kravitz, Ed Sheehan, Suki Waterhouse and, one would assume, her significant other Robert Pattinson, and the Haim sisters - Este, Danielle and Alana.

Swift has also extended an olive branch wedding invite to Blake Lively, an insider told the Daily Mail. The two friends had a falling out over Lively's contentious legal battle with It Ends with Us co-star Justin Baldoni. Swift's relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has attracted significant public attention since the pair began dating roughly three years ago, regularly making headlines through appearances at NFL games, concerts and major public events.

The chart-topper's appearances at Chiefs games during recent seasons helped bring a new audience to the sport, while Kelce has frequently spoken about the impact the relationship has had on his life





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