Travis Kelce Defends Beer Chugging Antics at Cavaliers Game

Travis Kelce has defended his beer chugging antics at the Cleveland Cavaliers game over the weekend. The NFL star and his fiancée Taylor Swift sat courtside to watch his hometown Cavaliers slump to a Game 3 defeat against the New York Knicks in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday night.

Travis Kelce has defended his beer chugging antics at the Cleveland Cavaliers game over the weekend. The NFL star and his fiancée Taylor Swift sat courtside to watch his hometown Cavaliers slump to a Game 3 defeat against the New York Knicks in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday night.

The evening took a boisterous turn, when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end attempted to give a boost of energy to the home crowd. Kelce was captured chugging a can of Garage Beer - the brand that he and brother Jason Kelce co-own - on the jumbotron as Swift shielded her eyes behind him. Kelce's brother Jason jokingly branded the antics 'classless' as the pair addressed the chug on their podcast, New Heights.

However, Travis hit back at the criticism as he insisted he had no qualms with the move. He claimed it was a 'classy chug' and that he didn't spill one drop. The stunt attracted some criticism from fans, who took aim at the Chiefs star on social media.

However, San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle - a good friend of Kelce's when they aren't competing against each other during the NFL season - took it upon himself to shoot down a fan who called out Kelce's behavior. Kittle mocked the fan for calling out Kelce for enjoying himself on a Saturday night in the offseason. On the night the Cleveland fans inside Rocket Arena had gone wild for the rowdy antics.

However, cameras caught Swift's squirming reaction. The Shake It Off hitmaker was seen shielding her eyes as she could barely watch her NFL fiancé show off for the crowd. Travis Kelce's beer chugging antics were also praised by his brother Jason, who eventually conceded that it was an 'elegant chug.

' Jason even broke into a rendition of 'Smooth Operator' after analyzing Travis's delivery. He praised Travis's smooth and classy chug, saying it was 'just the right amount' and that he didn't panic when the foam started coming out. Kelce's courtside stunt has sparked a lot of debate among fans, with some praising his enthusiasm and others criticizing his behavior.

However, it's clear that Kelce had a lot of fun on the night and that he's not too concerned about what others think. The NFL star enjoyed an NBA playoff courtside date night with his fiancée Taylor Swift, and it's clear that they had a great time together. Despite the criticism, Kelce's beer chugging antics have become a memorable moment from the game, and it's likely that they will be talked about for a long time to come





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