Travis Kelce Mocked Over 'Fit' Despite Skipping Met Gala with Taylor Swift

NFL star Travis Kelce was playfully trolled by friend Taylor Lewan after Lewan shared a photo of Sam Smith at the Met Gala, suggesting a resemblance. This occurred despite Kelce and Taylor Swift both missing the event.

Travis Kelce , the celebrated tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, found himself the subject of playful mockery from a close friend following the recent Met Gala .

Despite neither he nor his fiancée, Taylor Swift, attending the prestigious fashion event held at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, Kelce's 'fit' – or lack thereof, according to the joke – became fodder for amusement. The annual Met Gala is renowned for its extravagant, theme-inspired costumes worn by celebrities and designers as they grace the red carpet.

While Swift maintains an apartment in Manhattan, the couple opted to forgo this year's spectacle, a decision that didn't prevent a good-natured ribbing from Taylor Lewan, Kelce's friend and co-host of the 'Bussin' With The Boys' podcast. Lewan took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a clip of British singer Sam Smith's dramatic entrance, showcasing Smith in a striking black bejewelled opera coat and a feathered headpiece.

Lewan cleverly tagged Kelce in the post, implying a resemblance between the two and writing, 'Hey @tkelce we gotta talk about this fit my guy' accompanied by a laughing emoji. This playful jab quickly gained traction, sparking a flurry of responses from NFL fans and social media users alike. The reaction to Lewan's post was overwhelmingly positive, with many finding the comparison humorous.

Several users admitted to initially mistaking Sam Smith for Kelce, highlighting the unexpected similarities in their appearance, at least in that particular ensemble. Comments ranged from 'Man I had to do a double take' and 'You almost got me' to 'Never noticed the similarities lmao' and a more lighthearted jab, 'I can't believe Taylor makes him dress like this'. This demonstrates the widespread affection for Kelce and the couple's relationship, with fans readily embracing the playful teasing.

Lewan's close relationship with Kelce is well-documented, having frequently hosted the NFL star on their podcast alongside Will Compton. This familiarity allows for a level of comfortable banter that resonates with their audience. Back in November, Lewan confidently predicted receiving a wedding invitation, a prediction that proved accurate with the wedding date now set for July 3.

He expressed genuine happiness for the couple, recounting a heartwarming experience at Tight End University where their affection for each other was palpable, stating that their love was evident to all, second only to his own relationship with his wife. Lewan’s comments underscore the genuine bond between the friends and the widespread support for Kelce and Swift’s union.

Taylor Swift's absence from the Met Gala extends for a decade, with her last appearance as a co-chair for the 'Manus et Machina' event in 2016. Since then, her demanding schedule has prevented her return to the fashion extravaganza. This year's absence, alongside Kelce's, did not diminish the event's star power, but it did provide an opening for playful commentary.

The incident highlights the pervasive interest in the couple's lives and the lighthearted way in which their public persona is often engaged with. The focus on Kelce's 'fit', even in his absence, speaks to his growing celebrity status and the public's fascination with his relationship with Swift. The playful trolling by Lewan serves as a reminder that even high-profile figures are subject to good-natured ribbing from their friends, and that a sense of humor can often diffuse any potential criticism.

Ultimately, the situation underscores the couple’s popularity and the enduring appeal of their public image, even when they choose to step away from the spotlight for a night





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