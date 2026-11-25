Treasurer Jim Chalmers warns of fresh public service cuts as inflation hits 4.9 per cent. The government seeks savings ahead of the December MYEFO budget update to address budget pressures.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has indicated that the federal public service faces potential further reductions as the Australian government aggressively pursues cost savings. This warning comes as the nation contends with persistent budget pressures and a recent surge in inflation rates that have exceeded the Reserve Bank of Australia's target range.

Inflation Data Triggers Budget Scrutiny

The Labor government's push for efficiencies follows official figures released on Wednesday by the Australian Bureau of Statistics. These data reveal that the Consumer Price Index rose from 4.3 per cent in September to 4.9 per cent in the 12 months leading to October. This increase marks a significant acceleration in price growth that complicates the upcoming fiscal planning.

Also read Labour Defends Public Ownership Strategy Amid Business Concerns

Underlying inflation metrics also worsened during this period. The trimmed mean inflation rate, which is the preferred measure used by the Reserve Bank to gauge underlying price trends, climbed from 3.6 per cent to 3.8 per cent. This figure sits well above the central bank's strict target band of two to three per cent.

Rachael McCririck, the head of price statistics at the Australian Bureau of Statistics, identified housing as the primary driver of this annual inflation spike. Housing costs rose by 6.4 per cent in October, an acceleration from the 5.2 per cent increase recorded in the 12 months to September. Additionally, automotive fuel prices surged by 6.3 per cent in October, up from a 9.4 per cent rise in September, driven by higher global oil prices.

Advertisement

Government Targets Public Service Efficiency

With the December budget update approaching, Treasurer Chalmers explicitly flagged that substantial savings must be found across the Commonwealth bureaucracy. He emphasized that hard decisions are inevitable and that further efficiencies can still be extracted from the federal public service. This stance marks a clear signal that staffing levels may be reduced to meet fiscal targets.

The financial context for these cuts is substantial. Federal departmental expenses were forecast at $114.6 billion in the May Budget. Staffing costs alone were projected to increase by $19.6 billion over a four-year period. This projection included $8.8 billion in additional wage costs, with average staffing levels expected to reach 217,300 employees by the 2026-27 financial year.

Chalmers defended the government's record, stating that the number of public servants had already fallen in the last year. He highlighted progress in converting consultants and contractors into full-time public service employees, thereby reducing reliance on external advisers. He noted that contract values directed to the big four accounting firms had halved in recent times.

Expert Criticism and Economic Outlook

Stephen Smith, a partner at Deloitte Access Economics, criticized the government's fiscal planning earlier this month. He argued that the budget must reflect realistic costs for public service wages over forward estimates, suggesting recent forecasts had not adequately accounted for these expenses. His comments underscore the pressure on Treasurer Chalmers and Finance Minister Katy Gallagher to deliver credible budget outcomes.

Advertisement

The economic landscape is further complicated by weak jobs figures released last week. These labor market data prompted economists at Macquarie to join HSBC chief economist Paul Bloxham. Together, they have assigned a 50 per cent chance that Australia will enter a technical recession, adding urgency to the government's search for budget savings.

Treasurer Defends Inflation Strategy

Treasurer Chalmers also faced scrutiny regarding statements made in January 2025, where he claimed the worst of the inflation battle was behind Australia. When asked if he regretted this assessment, he maintained that it was a factual statement. He pointed out that the peak of inflation occurred in 2022, when rates neared 8 per cent following the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Chalmers argued that global factors influencing inflation in 2022 should be similarly acknowledged in 2026. He assured Australians that Treasury still expects inflation to ease, although he warned it may remain elevated for longer than hoped. The government intends to release these critical MYEFO updates in December, with Katy Gallagher playing a central role in the final decisions.