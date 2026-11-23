Treasurer Jim Chalmers outlines grim economic forecasts showing unemployment above 5% and inflation remaining high, while Shadow Treasurer Tim Wilson blames government spending.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has issued a stark warning to the Australian public regarding the nation's economic trajectory, forecasting a period of significant hardship characterized by weaker growth, persistent inflation, and climbing joblessness. Delivering a statement to Parliament on Monday, the Treasurer emphasized that the coming year will present considerable challenges for households and businesses alike, despite assurances that a full economic recession is not on the horizon.

Treasury Forecasts Detail Economic Headwinds

The Treasury has updated its economic projections to reflect a deteriorating landscape, with the government explicitly stating that economic growth is expected to slow significantly in the near future. According to Chalmers, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, which stood at 2.3 per cent last year, is projected to drop to well below 2 per cent for the next two years. This deceleration is not merely a statistical adjustment but a reflection of tangible pressures affecting the daily lives of Australians.

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Inflation continues to erode purchasing power, with annual inflation climbing to 4.3 per cent in September prior to the Reserve Bank of Australia lifting the cash rate to 4.85 per cent. This interest rate represents the highest level in 18 years, a move designed to cool the economy but one that simultaneously increases the cost of borrowing for homeowners and businesses. The Treasurer noted that prices are rising faster than wages, creating a squeeze on household budgets that is being felt across the country.

Unemployment is also trending upward, having recently risen to 4.9 per cent, a figure that exceeded the expectations of both economists and the Reserve Bank. The Treasury forecasts suggest that this rate will continue to climb, eventually surpassing the 5 per cent threshold. Chalmers acknowledged that interest rates are "biting" and that the combination of higher costs and slower wage growth is causing genuine pain for families trying to make ends meet in an increasingly expensive environment.

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Global Pressures and Domestic Struggles

Chalmers attributed the worsening economic outlook to a confluence of global and domestic factors, with particular emphasis on the conflict in the Middle East and its impact on energy markets. The Treasurer highlighted the volatility of oil prices as a key driver of inflation, noting that crude oil started the year at around $60 a barrel but has since fluctuated between less than $90 and more than $120 a barrel. This price shock has rippled through the economy, increasing costs for transport, manufacturing, and everyday consumer goods.

Domestically, weak productivity growth has compounded these external pressures, limiting the economy's ability to absorb shocks and maintain robust expansion. The Treasurer argued that while no government assistance can fully offset years of cumulative price rises, the Albanese Government is rolling out permanent cost-of-living relief measures. These initiatives aim to ease some of the immediate burden on households, although Chalmers was careful to manage expectations regarding their scope and effectiveness.

Despite the grim predictions, the Treasurer maintained that Australia remains better positioned than many comparable economies globally. He pointed to several indicators of resilience, including wages growth that has remained above 3 per cent, strong business investment levels, and the preservation of Australia's AAA credit rating. These factors, according to Chalmers, provide a buffer against the worst effects of the global economic slowdown and prevent the economy from entering a recession.

Political Clash Over Budget Management

The economic statement triggered an immediate and sharp response from the opposition, with Shadow Treasurer Tim Wilson accusing the Labor government of driving inflation through excessive spending. Wilson argued that the government's budget was flawed from the outset, stating it was "past its use-by date" even before it was finalized. He claimed that the rising inflation, higher interest rates, and increasing unemployment were direct consequences of policy decisions made by the Albanese Government.

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Wilson told Parliament that Australians do not need ministerial statements to understand that something is wrong with the economy because they feel the effects every week. He suggested that the government's acknowledgement of the poor outlook confirms what citizens have already experienced, describing the situation as one where "Australians are worse off" due to the administration's economic management. This political clash highlights the deepening divide on how best to address the cost-of-living crisis and the broader economic slowdown.

Future Budget Deficits and Policy Responses

Beyond the immediate economic headwinds, Chalmers flagged a worsening outlook for the federal budget in the later years. The combination of weaker economic activity, which reduces tax receipts, and higher unemployment, which increases government spending on welfare and services, is expected to lead to bigger budget deficits. The Treasurer admitted that these structural forces will likely pressure public finances in the medium to long term, necessitating careful fiscal management.

To address these challenges, the government plans to introduce additional budget savings in the upcoming Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook. Chalmers stated that these savings would be implemented while continuing to fund essential services, balancing the need for fiscal responsibility with the requirement to support vulnerable segments of the community. The Treasurer's message was one of cautious realism, urging the public to prepare for a difficult period while emphasizing the government's commitment to navigating the economy through turbulent times.