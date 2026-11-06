Treasury to Analyze Economic Impact of Andy Burnham EU Relationship Plan

Andy Burnham pushes for closer EU ties, prompting Treasury to assess economic options amid accusations of revived Project Fear tactics from critics.

The Treasury is initiating a comprehensive economic assessment of Labour leader Andy Burnham's proposed strategy to redefine the United Kingdom's relationship with the European Union. This new directive requires Whitehall officials to evaluate the potential economic benefits associated with various future partnership models between Britain and the EU.

Core Economic Assessment Mechanism

Official sources within the government indicate that the Treasury has been tasked with outlining the financial implications of multiple scenarios for post-Brexit trade and cooperation. The primary objective of this analysis is to provide concrete data to inform the ongoing political debate regarding the extent to which the government should adjust its current stance on European integration.

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This initiative comes as Andy Burnham seeks to restart discussions on the UK's external economic relations, arguing that strengthened ties with continental neighbors could generate significant economic growth. The government intends to use this data to guide its negotiations and policy decisions in upcoming international summits.

The move is part of a broader effort to shift the narrative from the initial Brexit referendum period to a more nuanced discussion about future prosperity. By focusing on specific economic outcomes, the administration aims to ground the debate in tangible financial metrics rather than abstract political ideals.

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Stakeholder Positions and Political Opposition

The proposal has sparked immediate and sharp criticism from senior Conservative figures who view the strategy as a revival of the 'Project Fear' tactics used during the 2016 referendum campaign. Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former Conservative leader, explicitly warned that the approach mirrors past methods designed to influence public opinion through economic anxiety.

Duncan Smith asserted that there are no substantial evidentiary grounds to suggest that the UK's economic performance has been hindered by its separation from the EU. He argued that the country has effectively outgrown its previous economic constraints and that the narrative of inevitable decline is unfounded.

Shadow Chancellor Andrew Griffith also joined the opposition, urging the Treasury to avoid creating a scenario he described as 'Project Fear in reverse.' He cautioned against using economic forecasts as a political tool to pressure the public into accepting closer union ties, emphasizing the need for independent and unbiased analysis.

These criticisms echo the intense scrutiny faced by the Treasury in the lead-up to the 2016 vote, when its analysis predicted a 'profound shock' to the economy upon Brexit. That report forecasted a deep recession, a drop in house prices of up to 18 percent, and a rise in unemployment by as many as 820,000 individuals.

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Real-World Impact and Future Economic Outlook

The debate is further complicated by recent statements from the Bank of England, which has suggested that closer economic integration with Europe would benefit UK growth. Governor Andrew Bailey told the BBC that open trade with neighboring markets would positively impact economic expansion, a point that Andy Burnham has seized upon to justify his push for a new deal.

Burnham referenced Bailey's comments in a separate interview, stating that his goal is to secure the growth benefits that the central bank has identified. He plans to launch this 'conversation' at a UK-EU summit in Brussels later this month, aiming to establish a framework for improved trade relations.

However, the Prime Minister has presented conflicting economic projections, claiming that a new food and farming agreement will boost UK GDP by 0.4 percent over time. This figure translates to an estimated £12 billion in annual economic benefit, according to government estimates.

Critics remain skeptical of these projections, with Shanker Singham, a former government trade adviser, describing the EU reset narrative as being built on flawed assumptions and bogus calculations. Despite the controversy, the Treasury has stated it has not yet been formally asked to produce the new analysis, though it confirmed that details regarding the food and farming deal would be published in due course.