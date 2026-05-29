Treble20 submits retrospective planning application for new hair salon

Treble20, an interactive darts and sports bar in Garstang, has submitted a retrospective planning application for a new hair salon in the same building.

An interactive darts and sports bar that opened in former bank premises in Garstang town centre last year has submitted a retrospective planning application . The application is not for the bar itself, but for a proposed new hair salon which would occupy part of the same building.

Treble20 opened in December in the former bank building at 12 High Street after receiving council consent for its use as a bar. The new retrospective application has been submitted by applicant Declan Stephen for a change of use of the former bank building, covering a bar on the ground floor, a hair salon on the ground floor, and a wellness centre on the first floor.

Treble20, which has a sister business in the town - Nineteen Coffee & Cocktails Ltd - submitted the planning application last month. Since opening, Treble20 has become a popular addition to the town centre, offering interactive darts lanes that combine traditional pub sport with modern technology. Mr Stephen said of the retrospective planning application this week: The application is not for the bar itself, it's for the hair salon which, confusingly, is part of the same building.

The building at 12 High Street, Garstang, was formerly a Barclays Bank branch, which officially closed on October 29, 2021





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Treble20 Garstang Retrospective Planning Application Hair Salon Barclays Bank

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