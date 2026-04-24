Tree That Killed Girl, 12, 'Should' Have Had Work Done, Inquest Hears

An inquest has revealed that a tree which fell and killed 12-year-old Brooke Wiggins 'should' have had recommended work carried out, but no concrete plan was made by Surrey County Council. The tree had a hidden crack concealed by ivy, and a review recommended its removal, but the work was never completed.

The inquest into the tragic death of 12-year-old Brooke Wiggins has revealed a concerning lack of action regarding a dangerous tree that ultimately caused her fatal injuries.

Brooke died just days before her 13th birthday after falling from a rope swing attached to a beech tree in Banstead, Surrey. The tree, maintained by Surrey County Council, had a hidden crack concealed by ivy, and a review in May 2022 recommended the ivy's removal to facilitate future inspections.

However, this work was never carried out despite being assigned a priority rating of five, meaning it 'should' have been completed within 12 months. During the inquest, Katherine McDonald, the council's group manager for countryside, struggled to define what 'should' meant in this context, stating that advice from a tree surgeon did not translate into a 'concrete plan'. A re-inspection was scheduled for May 2024 but never took place.

The council's rationale for the delay centered around 'juggling' competing priorities and delivering value for money by addressing the 'highest priority' issues first. Miss McDonald emphasized the sheer scale of the council's responsibility – 'in the millions, not the thousands' of trees – making it impossible to address all recommended work. She also stated the council was unaware of public access to the area where the tree was located.

The harrowing details of the incident were recounted, including the desperate attempts by Brooke's friends and bystanders to free her after the branch fell, and the lengthy 90-minute to two-hour rescue operation that ultimately proved futile. The inquest also highlighted the council's policy of removing rope swings within seven days and their practice of erecting advisory notices in areas with multiple swings.

Miss McDonald admitted that no such signage had been installed at the site of the accident, as the branch and swing were already down. She further explained the council's reluctance to actively publicize the dangers of rope swings, fearing it could inadvertently draw attention to them. A 'serious incident group' was formed after Brooke's death, but it deliberately excluded any input from the local community or Brooke's family, deeming such consultation 'insensitive'. The group's focus was purely internal and administrative.

The lack of a clear plan, the delayed inspection, and the decision to exclude grieving family members have raised serious questions about the council's response to the known risk posed by the tree and its commitment to public safety. The inquest continues to examine the circumstances surrounding this devastating loss





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Brooke Wiggins Surrey County Council Inquest Tree Safety Rope Swing Banstead

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