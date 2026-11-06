Trevor Dunkley Jailed for 1998 Murder of Patricia Lashley

Trevor Dunkley received a life sentence for the 1998 murder of Patricia Lashley in Dudley. He confessed after hiding her remains in a cellar for decades.

Trevor Dunkley, a 66-year-old former furnaceman from Dudley, West Midlands, has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of ten years and ten months for the murder of Patricia Lashley. The conviction follows a shocking confession Dunkley made to police in July, nearly three decades after the crime occurred in September 1998. The case concluded at Wolverhampton Crown Court, where Judge Michael Chambers KC handed down the sentence on Friday.

The 1998 Crime and Immediate Aftermath

Dunkley admitted to repeatedly striking Patricia Lashley, then 33, with his fists while she was in bed following a night shift. He stated that he had simply snapped during the attack on the morning of September 1, 1998, at his flat on Hall Street. After the fatal assault, Dunkley moved the body to the cellar of the property and covered it with bedding. He then left for work as normal that evening, concealing the crime from the public.

Also read Self-confessed killer Trevor Dunkley sentenced for 1998 murder of partner Patricia Lashley

To explain her disappearance, Dunkley took Lashley's nine-month-old baby to social services. He falsely claimed that the mother had abandoned the infant and left him. Consequently, the child was placed with adoptive parents and grew up believing his mother had deserted the family. This deception remained intact for 28 years, leaving Lashley's six other children and her baby son under the mistaken impression that she had chosen to leave them.

The Confession and Police Investigation

The investigation into Lashley's disappearance began in June 1999 after her sister reported her missing. Police were initially told she had left home following an argument and had a history of disappearing for short periods. Despite appeals in 2010 noting she had no presence on government benefit systems or bank accounts, the case went cold until officers renewed inquiries decades later.

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Dunkley's confession came unexpectedly when police questioned him as part of this long-standing missing person inquiry. He told officers he feared they were onto him and simply stated, I killed her, I am sorry. The detective noted that Dunkley provided detailed accounts of hiding the victim in the cellar and hearing rats beneath the kitchen floor. He confessed that he did not love Lashley and had only wanted to assist with the baby, describing the act as a moment where he had flipped.

Discovery of Remains and Disposal

Following the confession, police excavated the cellar at the Hall Street property to recover evidence. Dunkley revealed that months after the murder, he removed the decomposed remains from the cellar. He disposed of the skeleton into wheelie bins in stages over a period of several weeks. His barrister, Balbir Singh, confirmed during a previous hearing that the body had decomposed and was fully skeletal by the time it was discarded.

The cellar at the Dudley property had been renovated since Dunkley moved out, requiring officers to dig through the floor to access the original basement. Despite the physical evidence being removed, the structural location where the body was initially stored was identified. The discovery confirmed the timeline Dunkley provided regarding the initial concealment and subsequent disposal of Lashley's remains.

Sentencing and Judicial Remarks

During the sentencing hearing, Judge Michael Chambers KC emphasized the severe emotional trauma inflicted on Lashley's family. He told Dunkley that the twenty-eight-year deception caused the victim's children to believe they had been abandoned. The judge described this psychological torture as a grossly aggravating factor in the case, noting that the passage of time was maintained solely by Dunkley's untruths.

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Dunkley pleaded guilty to murder and preventing a lawful burial in September. Although the judge accepted that Dunkley was genuinely remorseful, he characterized the crime as a dreadful thing. Prosecutor Robert Price highlighted that Dunkley became emotional upon his arrest, describing how he had just snapped. The court heard that several members of Lashley's family, including three of her children, were present in court to witness the sentencing.

Victim Identity and Final Appeal

Patricia Lashley, known locally as Pat or Jade, had extensive connections to London, Wales, Newcastle, and Scotland. She used various aliases, including Vanessa, Tricia, and the surname Bradford. The case highlights the complexity of cold cases involving multiple identities and movements across regions, which likely hindered earlier police efforts to locate her.

The life sentence ensures Dunkley will spend a minimum of ten years and ten months in prison before being considered for parole. The resolution of this case closes a chapter on a disappearance that has haunted Lashley's family for nearly three decades. The judicial process has finally acknowledged the magnitude of the crime and the specific suffering endured by the victim's surviving relatives and children.