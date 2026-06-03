Trial Date Set for Prisoner Accused of Murdering Soham Killer Ian Huntley

A trial date has been set for Anthony Russell, a 44-year-old prisoner accused of murdering Soham killer Ian Huntley at high-security HMP Frankland in February. Russell, who was rushed to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary by ambulance after the attack, died nine days later on March 7.

A trial date has been set for Anthony Russell , a 44-year-old prisoner accused of murdering Soham killer Ian Huntley at high-security HMP Frankland in February.

Russell, who was rushed to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary by ambulance after the attack, died nine days later on March 7. He is due to stand trial at Newcastle Crown Court on November 23, with an MRI scan and psychiatric reports to be prepared in the meantime. Russell appeared via video-link from prison for a short hearing, during which he confirmed his name and date of birth and asked the judge to remind him of the court dates.

Huntley was serving a life sentence for the 2002 murders of 10-year-old girls Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman in Soham, Cambs. He lured them into his home when they left a family barbecue to buy sweets, killed them and dumped their bodies in a ditch 10 miles away. They were not found for 13 days, despite a search involving hundreds of police officers.

Huntley had previously been targeted in jail, with his throat being slashed in 2010 and boiling water being thrown over him in 2005. Russell will next appear at Newcastle Crown Court for a mention hearing on July 3. The court heard that an MRI scan and psychiatric reports will be prepared on the defendant. Russell, who was wearing a grey t-shirt, rested his heavily-tattooed forearms on the table during the hearing.

Mr Justice Hilliard addressed Russell, saying: 'I say this to everyone when I get the opportunity to speak to them for the first time: the rule is if you should decide not to come for your trial or any part of it, we will carry on without you.

'I'm sure you will be there if I have said it to you directly we know it has been said.





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Anthony Russell Ian Huntley Soham Killer HMP Frankland Newcastle Crown Court

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