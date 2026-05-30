Trial of Microsoft Account Manager's Alleged Killer Adjourned

The trial of an alleged killer who stands accused of murdering a Microsoft account manager found drowned near a private members' club has been adjourned. Nelio Gouveia, 44, appeared at Oxford Crown Court on Friday accused of murdering Jennifer Symonds in Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, in March.

The trial of an alleged killer who stands accused of murdering a Microsoft account manager found drowned near a private members' club has been adjourned.

Nelio Gouveia, 44, appeared at Oxford Crown Court on Friday accused of murdering Jennifer Symonds in Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, in March. Dressed in a white shirt and dark green trousers, Gouveia, who required a Portuguese interpreter, was expected to be arraigned on a single count of murder.

But Judge Ian Pringle told the defendant he will instead be asked to enter a plea on September 18 as his trial - initially set to start on September 1 - was pushed back to December 7.

'I'm going to adjourn your case until September 18, when you must appear here,' Judge Pringle told Gouveia. 'Your trial will now take place on Monday, December 7. In the meantime, you must remain in custody.

' Thames Valley Police launched a murder investigation after being called to Phyllis Court Drive on March 6, when they found Ms Symonds' body. A post-mortem examination showed she died from drowning, a previous hearing was told. Jennifer Symonds, 44, was found dead in the water in Henley-on-Thames on Friday, March 6. Police and paramedics pictured searching the River Thames in Henley-on-Thames, south Oxfordshire, on Saturday, March 7.

Pictured: A police search team and forensic investigators search for evidence in the River Thames. Gouveia previously appeared at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court in March where he spoke only to confirm his name, age, and address. He looked down at the ground throughout most of the hearing. A spokesperson for the force said previously: '(Ms Symonds's) next of kin are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers and our thoughts remain with the family.

'Jennifer's family have requested that their privacy is respected at this extremely difficult time. ' Ms Symonds had worked for Microsoft since 2018, according to her LinkedIn page. Her most recent position was senior customer success account manager at the tech firm's UK headquarters in Reading. She had studied physical geography at the University of Gloucestershire, where she was a hockey team captain





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Nelio Gouveia Jennifer Symonds Microsoft Account Manager Oxford Crown Court Thames Valley Police

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