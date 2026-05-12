Trial of Ryan Wellings and the Coaching Scandal

A detailed report on the abuse of Kiena Dawes and the legal consequences for those who attempted to pervert the course of justice during the trial.

The tragic demise of Kiena Dawes, a talented hairdresser and devoted new mother, serves as a harrowing reminder of the lethal nature of domestic violence.

For over two years, Kiena was subjected to a regime of sickening abuse and brutal violence orchestrated by her fiancé, Ryan Wellings. The psychological toll of this coercive control culminated in a devastating tragedy on July 22, 2022, when Kiena took her own life. In a haunting suicide note, she left no doubt about the cause of her actions, stating that she had been murdered by Wellings and that he had stripped away every ounce of strength she possessed.

This landmark case marked the first time in the legal system that a domestic abuser was brought to trial on the grounds of driving a victim to suicide, highlighting the severe impact of emotional and physical torture on the human psyche. While the trial unfolded at Preston Crown Court, a sinister plot was operating behind the scenes to manipulate the judicial process.

Ryan Wellings, while held in custody, was in constant communication with his new partner, Emma Croft, and his mother, Lisa Green. Recorded phone calls revealed that Croft and Green were systematically coaching Wellings on how to present himself to the jury. They instructed him to simulate remorse, suggesting he should say how sorry he was and exhibit emotion, even advising him to cry in the witness box to gain sympathy.

Beyond emotional manipulation, the coaching extended to the facts of the case. Croft warned him against using specific words like push when describing past violence and urged him to falsely portray the victim as the aggressor. They conspired to mention that Kiena had used violence against him and to bring up her Facebook activity shortly before her death to shift the narrative and imply instability on her part.

The conclusion of the trial brought a mixture of conviction and perceived injustice. Although Wellings was acquitted of the manslaughter charge, he was found guilty of assault and coercive and controlling behavior, resulting in a six-and-a-half-year prison sentence. The cruelty of the defendant was further evidenced by a callous video he sent to Kiena's mother, demanding she take the blame for the tragedy.

In an act of utter defiance and disrespect toward the victim, Wellings blew a kiss to Emma Croft as the manslaughter acquittal was announced. However, the deception did not go entirely unpunished. Both Croft and Lisa Green were subsequently arrested for perverting the course of justice. After admitting to contempt of court, they received suspended sentences.

The case was further marred by the revelation that Wellings' parents had kidnapped their own granddaughter shortly after Kiena's death. This complex web of abuse and manipulation underscores the challenges of securing full accountability for domestic perpetrators and the devastating ripple effects on the surviving family members





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