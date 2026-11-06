Tribunal Rules 'You Are My Bitch' Was Not Harassment

A Scottish employment tribunal dismissed a sex harassment lawsuit against Coast Radio manager Gavin Harper, ruling the comment was a joke asserting hierarchy, not discrimination against Craig Milne.

At the Aberdeen Employment Tribunal, a ruling determined that the remark 'You're my bitch now' did not constitute sex harassment or discrimination in the workplace. The case involved WBC Media CIC, the organization operating Coast Radio in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, and centered on interactions between Station Manager Gavin Harper and junior employee Craig Milne.

Tribunal Finds Comment Was Assertive Joke

Judge at the tribunal concluded that Mr Harper's statement was not an act of sexual harassment but rather an attempt to assert authority and reinforce workplace hierarchy. The ruling emphasized that the comment was intended as a joke and was understood as such by everyone present during the interaction.

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Craig Milne had initially worked alongside his colleagues without raising any issues regarding the comment immediately after it was made. It was only after a subsequent disagreement with staff members that Mr Milne formally raised the incident and demanded an investigation into his treatment at the radio station.

Dispute Over Hours And Financial Invoices

Craig Milne joined Coast Radio in May 2024 to assist Station Manager Gavin Harper with various tasks. He was hired under a contract specifying 20 hours a week at a rate of 12.50 pounds per hour, alongside an additional 20 pounds per advert. Mr Milne knew all the directors of WBC Media CIC, a community interest company established in 2023 to run the station.

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Tensions arose in August when Mr Milne submitted two invoices claiming he had worked significantly longer hours than his contract allowed. The radio station informed him they could not afford the increased costs, leading to a meeting on August 21, 2024, to resolve the financial disagreement.

Incident At August 21 Meeting Details

During the August 21 meeting, directors told Mr Milne that future work requests required advance discussion and costing to provide certainty regarding invoices. Mr Harper agreed to this new process and gave a thumbs-up sign to confirm his understanding.

Mr Harper then laughed and stated 'you're my bitch now' because he felt Mr Milne had not previously recognized his position as Station Manager. Others in the room laughed at this comment, and the meeting concluded amicably. Mr Milne performed around 30 minutes of work before leaving the office without expressing any immediate concerns.

Legal Action And Workplace Conflict

Two days later, a radio presenter reported seeing an argument between the two men. Mr Milne accused them of feeding lies, citing difficult personal circumstances at that time. On August 26, Mr Milne contacted Mr Harper, claiming he was seeking counseling for stress caused by behaviors he described as lies.

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Mr Milne subsequently blocked Mr Harper's number and sent an email to the directors alleging unreasonable and unlawful treatment. He claimed the comment on August 21 was part of a regular occurrence of degrading and foul language that made him feel worthless. The tribunal ultimately rejected these claims, upholding the initial assessment of the interaction as a non-sexual, hierarchical joke.