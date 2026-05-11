Tribute to late TOWIE star Jake Hall from brother Sonny and ex girlfriends

Sonny, who collaborated with Jake on DJ and clothing brand projects, shared a heartfelt post titled 'The Dragonfly' after his brother's death. The post offers a metaphor of a water beetle's transformation into a dragonfly, symbolizing Jake's newfound life after the incident.

Jake Hall's brother Sonny has shared a heartbreaking tribute to the TOWIE star, days after his death. The 35-year-old was found dead on Wednesday at a rented property in Santa Margalida, Majorca.

He had suffered major injuries to his head and chest due to broken glass. A story in Sonny's post, titled 'The Dragonfly,' described a water beetle's journey to a superior life after breaking out of the pond. Misse Beqiri and Chloe Lewis, Jake's ex girlfriends, shared heartfelt comments, with Chloe writing 'He loved you so much. Love you Son.





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Entertainment Drama Suicide Accident Worthingham-Smith Family

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Misse Beqiri issues heartbreaking tribute to her ex Jake HallMisse Beqiri says daughter's heart shattered after Jake Hall dies aged 35

Read more »

Jake Hall's ex Misse Beqiri's 'heart is shattered' as she pens tribute following deathTributes have been flowing in for The Only Way Is Essex star Jake Hall following his death in Mallorca this week, and now his ex, Misse Beqiri, has shared her heartfelt words

Read more »

Tribute to TOWIE's Jake Hall's ex Misse Beqiri after his death aged 35Misse Beqiri, the ex of TOWIE's Jake Hall, has shared a devastating tribute on Instagram, following his death aged 35. She shares daughter River, eight, with the late TV personality, who shot to fame on the reality programme in 2015. Jake died from a chest injury caused by broken glass on Wednesday at a rented property in Santa Margalida. He suffered head wounds after allegedly turning aggressive and trying to harm himself during a party at the villa. The autopsy was expected to take place yesterday in Palma, although the results will be sent to an investigating judge and will not be officially released. The investigating magistrate will only order the Civil Guard to conduct more inquiries if he suspects any criminality has occurred and could have contributed to the star's death. Civil Guard officers are understood to have quizzed several other people at the house where the death occurred. The results of the post-mortem will help cement suspicions Jake was high on drink and drugs when he died.

Read more »

TOWIE pays heartfelt tribute to late stars Jake Hall and Jordan WrightTOWIE aired a heartbreaking tribute to Jake Hall and Jordan Wright following their tragic deaths

Read more »