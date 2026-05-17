Tribute to Scott Hastings from Brian Moore: 'Beautiful words' and 'absolutely spot on'

Brian Moore, a former team mate of Scott Hastings and a fellow commentator, paid tribute to his friend after his passing. He described Hastings as a 'heck of a player' and one of the 'very best' in rugby.

He won 65 caps for his country and was a key part of the 1990 Grand Slam winning team and also made his mark with theMeanwhile Brian Moore , a former team mate of Hastings and a fellow commentator, had the difficult task of paying tribute to his friendMoore said: "I got to know Scott Hastings well on two Lions tours.

He was a room mate of mine on several occasions.

"As a testament to any human being’s legacy that’s all that you can say.in 1989 and the one thing that you always got with Scott was that, in extremis, or when you were on top, that he would give nothing less than his very best. "It didn’t mean to say that he always got it right but you knew he would never let you down for effort.

"Those of you in the wider rugby world who didn’t know him, let me just say that rugby is much the poorer for his passing but very much the better for his being. "Another said: "Beautiful words from Brian Moore about the sad passing of Scott Hastings. Not easy at Red Roses half time but so appropriate.

"A third commented: "Brian Moore somehow, just, keeping it together with a very moving tribute to the late Scott Hastings. Heck of a player, Hastings. One of the very best.

"While a fourth said: "That tribute to Scott Hastings from Brian Moore was absolutely spot on.





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