Tribute to TOWIE's Jake Hall's ex Misse Beqiri after his death aged 35

Misse Beqiri, the ex of TOWIE's Jake Hall, has shared a devastating tribute on Instagram, following his death aged 35. She shares daughter River, eight, with the late TV personality, who shot to fame on the reality programme in 2015. Jake died from a chest injury caused by broken glass on Wednesday at a rented property in Santa Margalida. He suffered head wounds after allegedly turning aggressive and trying to harm himself during a party at the villa. The autopsy was expected to take place yesterday in Palma, although the results will be sent to an investigating judge and will not be officially released. The investigating magistrate will only order the Civil Guard to conduct more inquiries if he suspects any criminality has occurred and could have contributed to the star's death. Civil Guard officers are understood to have quizzed several other people at the house where the death occurred. The results of the post-mortem will help cement suspicions Jake was high on drink and drugs when he died.

TOWIE 's Jake Hall 's ex Misse Beqiri has shared a devastating tribute on Instagram, following his death aged 35. The Swedish model shares daughter River, eight, with the late TV personality, who shot to fame on the reality programme in 2015.

Jake died from a chest injury caused by broken glass on Wednesday at a rented property in Santa Margalida. He suffered head wounds after allegedly turning aggressive and trying to harm himself during a party at the villa. In a heartbreaking update, Misse wrote: 'I never thought I would ever have to write this, and the pain of even putting these words down feels unbearable.

' The autopsy was expected to take place yesterday in Palma, although the results will be sent to an investigating judge and will not be officially released. The investigating magistrate will only order the Civil Guard to conduct more inquiries if he suspects any criminality has occurred and could have contributed to the star's death. Civil Guard officers are understood to have quizzed several other people at the house where the death occurred.

The results of the post-mortem will help cement suspicions Jake was high on drink and drugs when he died





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jake Hall Misse Beqiri TOWIE Death Chest Injury Broken Glass Party Autopsy Investigating Judge Civil Guard Spanish Mainland Drugs English Buying A Property Neighbour Scared Relatively Normal Woken Up 2Am

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TOWIE Star Jake Hall Dies in Majorca, 10 Years After StabbingTOWIE star Jake Hall, who gained fame in 2015, has passed away at the age of 35 after reportedly smashing his head through a glass door in Majorca. He had also been stabbed in a nightclub a decade ago.

Read more »

Denise Van Outen Mourns Jake Hall's Death as TOWIE Community Grieves Tragic LossDenise Van Outen reflects on the life of Jake Hall, a former TOWIE star who died tragically in Spain at 35. The showbiz community mourns his loss, with friends and family paying tribute to his talent and kindness. This comes amid another recent tragedy involving former TOWIE star Jordan Wright.

Read more »

TOWIE star Jake Hall's heartbreaking last post hours before tragic deathJake was found dead at a Spanish holiday villa in Majorca after suffering from head injuries

Read more »

TOWIE Star Jake Hall Remembered as Devoted Father and Creative Force After Tragic DeathThe entertainment world mourns the loss of TOWIE star Jake Hall, who died in a tragic accident in Mallorca. Friends and former partners, including childhood sweetheart Chloe Lewis, pay tribute to his legacy as a devoted father and creative individual.

Read more »