Tributes Paid to Young Soldier Who Died at Royal Windsor Horse Show

A young soldier, Lance Bombardier Ciara Sullivan, 24, died after falling from her horse during a display at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. The incident occurred on 15 May, and the Ministry of Defence confirmed her death on Monday. King Charles will be contacting her family to share his personal condolences.

Tributes have been paid to a young soldier who died after performing a display at the Royal Windsor Horse Show . Lance Bombardier Ciara Sullivan , 24, fell from her horse as she left the arena following a display of the King’s Troop, Royal Horse Artillery team.

Her father posted a photograph of her on social media, accompanied by the words: ‘The honour. The service. They will never be forgotten. ’ After an outpouring of tributes from the horseriding community, her mother wrote: ‘Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for taking the time to write this.

She was doing what she loved. ’ A Ministry of Defence spokesman confirmed the death on Monday. They said: ‘It is with great sadness that we can confirm the death of Lance Bombardier Ciara Sullivan of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, who died on 15 May following a tragic accident at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. She was 24 years old.

‘Our thoughts are with Lance Bombardier Sullivan’s family, friends, and Regiment at this incredibly difficult time. ’ King Charles will be contacting the soldier’s family after the deadly fall at the Royal Windsor Show (Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire)Despite the efforts of the medical crews, she died of her serious injuries, the police said.

King Charles was pictured at the Windsor horse show today speaking with fans (Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire)were present at the arena at the time the incident took place, they were not made aware of the severity of the situation until later.

‘The King was greatly shocked and saddened to have learned subsequently of the Troop member’s death, and will be in touch with the family to share his personal condolences. ‘The thoughts and most heartfelt sympathies of the whole Royal Family are with the victim’s loved ones and military colleagues at this time of grief. The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious, and Thames Valley Police has asked anyone with information or material to get in touch.

The horse, which fell, received medical attention and is uninjured, the Royal Windsor Horse Show said. Royal Windsor Show, which runs until Sunday, continued today, although The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery display has been removed from the schedule.

Knifeman sneaks up behind man, in 60s, walking through golf course and stabs him Chief Superintendent Michael Loebenberg said: ‘We are appealing for anyone with information or material relating to the sad death of a military rider at Royal Windsor Horse Show yesterday to please get in touch.

‘Our thoughts are with the soldier’s family and the wider community in the military and at the Royal Windsor Horse Show at this extremely difficult time. The royal event has been organised since 1943, when it was staged to raise funds for the Second World War effort. Its first ever show was attended by King George VI, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, and the two young princesses, future Queen Elizabeth II and her sister Margaret.

Queen Elizabeth II was a horse enthusiast and she entered several of her horses in the show, which happens on the private grounds of Windsor Castle. The former Prince Andrew has also attended the event in the past, including in 2018 along with his mother, Queen Elizabeth





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Royal Windsor Horse Show Lance Bombardier Ciara Sullivan Horse Accident King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery Second World War Effort Queen Elizabeth II Horse Enthusiast Former Prince Andrew Royal Family Military Rider Tragic Accident Unexplained Death Police Investigation

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