Tributes pour in for missing monk whose body was found weeks later

Justin Evans, a 24-year-old monk from Christchurch, New Zealand, went missing from a remote monastery on a Scottish island in April. His body was only recovered last week, and his death is being treated as unexplained.

Tributes have poured in for a monk whose body was found weeks after he vanished from a remote monastery on a Scottish island. Justin Evans, 24, originally from Christchurch, New Zealand, went missing in Papa Stronsay on April 11, but his body was only recovered last week.

The monk, who had been at the Golgotha Monastery, had attended St Bede's College back in Christchurch and was a prominent rugby player. Evans played for Marist Albion Rugby Club, who paid touching tribute to the 'terrific' young man in a Facebook post. The statement read: 'We sadly advise of the passing of beloved club member and terrific young man Justin Evans.

Justin was a member of our Colts and premier sides, who both won championships, showing Justin's talent and commitment. The Evans family invites you to attend his memorial Mass on Wednesday 20 May at 2.30pm on his home field (St Bedes Chapel).

'. St Bede's College Rector Jon McDowall said the school was deeply saddened to hear of the former pupil's death. Justin Evans, who had been at the Golgotha Monastery, had attended St Bede's College back in Christchurch and was a prominent rugby player. The Golgotha Monastery on Papa Stronsay.

McDowall remembered Evans fondly as a young man who was a 'charismatic leader' within the school and well respected across the community.

'Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this incredibly difficult time. '. Evans, who was also known as Brother Ignatius, was part of the Redemptorist Community. Last week, RNLI Kirkwall responded to a call from coastguards to assist at Stronsay in Orkney, while police said inquiries about the body were at an early stage.

Police Scotland said in a statement: 'Inquiries are at an early stage following the recovery of a body from the water near the island of Stronsay, which was reported around 07:35 on Wednesday. The death is being treated as unexplained. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.

'. The Diocese of Aberdeen said it felt 'deep sadness' at the 'disappearance and presumed death'. Inspector David Hall previously said: 'Extensive enquiries are ongoing to trace Justin, and as time passes, concerns are growing. We are working with partner agencies and extensive searches are being carried out in the island area.

I am now appealing for anyone may have visited the island and has any information on Justin or his whereabouts to contact us.

'. Golgotha Monastery is a traditional Catholic monastery established in 1999. They held a Requiem mass for him last week and said he had been 'lost to the sea'. Justin Evans, 24, originally from Christchurch, New Zealand, went missing in Papa Stronsay on April 11, but his body was only recovered last week.

His family travelled to Orkney for the mass and attended a ceremony to raise a memorial cross on Papa Stronsay island. A post on the order's social media page said: 'We tragically lost our Brother Ignatius Maria to the sea. We, the police and the coastguard, have not been able to find his body. It has been a time of unparalleled tragedy for Brother, his family (three others of whom are members of our Congregation) and us all.

Brother had just made his First Profession on March 19, and was a true example of a good and holy monk. '





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Monk Missing Body Found Golgotha Monastery St Bede's College Rugby Player Papa Stronsay Orkney Police Scotland Redemptorist Community Requiem Mass Memorial Cross

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