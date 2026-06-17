Tributes to loved ones who have passed away in our local community

We pay tribute to the individuals who have left a lasting impact on our lives. Every week, we remember the loved ones who have passed away in our local community.

We are proud to announce the passing of several loved ones in our local community . Every week, we pay tribute to the individuals who have left a lasting impact on our lives.

In this edition, we remember Jack Pearson Skertchly, a dedicated teacher and magician, who passed away at the age of 93. His funeral service will take place on Monday, 15th June 2026, at Markeaton Crematorium. We also remember Ivy Johnson, a kind and caring lady who touched the lives of everyone she met. Her funeral service will be held on Monday, 29th June 2026, at All Saints Church.

Additionally, we mourn the passing of Janet Kinsey, a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, who passed away on Sunday, 17th May 2026, aged 79 years. Her funeral service will be held on Wednesday, 17th June 2026, at Bretby Crematorium.

Furthermore, we remember Richard Light, a loving father and grandfather, who passed away at home on 3rd June 2026, aged 90 years. His funeral service will take place on Thursday, 2nd July 2026, at Markeaton Crematorium. We also remember Richard Frederick Middleton, a dearly loved husband and father, who passed away on Wednesday, 3rd June 2026, aged 86 years. His funeral service will take place on Wednesday, 24th June 2026, at Markeaton Crematorium.

Lastly, we remember Marion Morris, a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, who passed away peacefully at home on Monday, 18th May 2026, aged 87 years. Her funeral service will take place at a later date. We offer our condolences to the families and friends of these loved ones and invite you to share your memories and tributes with us





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