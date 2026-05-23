Tricia Helfer Takes Her Career to a Whole New Level with OnlyFans

Actress Tricia Helfer, known for her roles on Battlestar Galactica and in movies like Bombshell, has launched her OnlyFans page to showcase her 'fun and flirty side.' Modeling, posing topless for Playboy, and being featured in a nude piece at a gallery have all added to her unique brand.

Battlestar Galactica star Tricia Helfer is taking her career to a whole new level by jumping on board the OnlyFans craze. The 52-year-old actress wants to use the adult social platform to show her 'fun and flirty side,' but she'll take pleasure in dropping a few jaws, too.

Tricia has soft-launched her OnlyFans page about a month ago and is going public with her decision now 'to take the stigma off a little bit.

' She revealed her content will include a mix of professional photos, selfies, videos, and livestream Q&A sessions. Tricia Helfer is known for her racy magazine covers, such as Playboy's February 2007 issue, and has a nude in the Leica Gallery in Los Angeles that's been up there for a few years. Part of the money earned from OnlyFans will go towards animal charity, as Tricia has always been a devoted animal lover and advocate





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Sexy Tricia Helfer Onlyfans Model Playboy Animal Charity Fashion Model

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