HMS Vengeance has returned to Faslane after a record-breaking 217 days underwater, the longest Royal Navy patrol. Defence Secretary Wes Streeting welcomed the 140-strong crew and said the nuclear deterrent is not up for negotiation.

HMS Vengeance, a Royal Navy submarine carrying Trident nuclear missiles, returned to its Scottish base at Faslane on Sunday after a record-breaking 217 days submerged on patrol.

No other British submarine has completed more than seven months continuously under water. The 140-strong crew had been almost entirely cut off from home since setting out from Faslane, near Helensburgh, Argyll and Bute, on 12 April. When they set off, Sir Keir Starmer was still Prime Minister and the World Cup in America was still months away.

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Defence Secretary Welcomes HMS Vengeance Home

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting was at HM Naval Base Clyde to welcome them home after the longest deployment at sea for a British vessel. Speaking to the Daily Mail as a tired-looking HMS Vengeance sailed into the Clyde on Sunday, Streeting insisted he would not abandon European allies and cave in to delusional demands by Ukraine and Moscow.

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Streeting said: The fact that Putin has made these demands demonstrates what the nuclear deterrent is, and the deterrence effect it is having in the Kremlin. At a dangerous time for our continent, our nuclear deterrent is not up for negotiation, and we will not abandon our allies. He added that it does not sit lightly with him that crews were being asked to serve longer than intended.

Streeting said: It makes me feel even more indebted to the crew for the service they have given to the country, for the commitment they show, the dedication, the professionalism, the expertise. I think the whole country can be extraordinarily proud of our submariners and of our nuclear deterrent. The typical patrol length for the UK Vanguard-class ballistic missile submarines has more than doubled in recent years, with six-month durations now routine due to a shortage of seaworthy vessels.

Patrols used to typically last three months but have stretched to six or more because at least one of the boats has been out of action for refit or repairs. Crew members could be seen standing on HMS Vengeance as it travelled up Gare Loch earlier, accompanied by smaller Naval support vessels and tug boats. The strain on the submarine was visible, with barnacles, rust and algae coating the boat stealth plating.

Technical Fault Delays Submarine Return

HMS Vengeance was expected back at Faslane last weekend, but the submarine replacing it on patrol had to return to base to fix a technical fault or obtain spare parts. In a message delivered to the crew, Prime Minister Andy Burnham praised them for their service. One senior submariner said the strain crews faced was immense. Anyone who says this would be easy is lying, it is hard, they said.

But we are proud to do it. The head of the navy, First Sea Lord Gen Sir Gwyn Jenkins, praised the dedication of submariners in keeping Nato safe at a conference last week in Oslo, but said the UK must do better at maintaining the fleet. Since 1969 the UK has always had at least one ballistic missile-armed submarine patrolling at sea to provide a nuclear deterrent.

The logic is that if Britain was under nuclear attack, it could launch a retaliatory strike on the aggressor, a concept known as mutually assured destruction. The four 492ft (150m) long Vanguard-class submarines can carry up to 16 Trident missiles, each capable of delivering multiple warheads several times more powerful than the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima in 1945.

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Life Aboard Submarine During Long Patrols

In order to avoid detection the submarines remain submerged and in radio silence throughout the patrol because a transmission could give away their position. But they can ascend to shallower depths and receive encoded messages via a floating wire antenna or communications buoy. Crews have little contact with loved ones apart from the Familygram, a 120-word message that arrives weekly, and they are not permitted to reply.

Messages are vetted and bad news from home can be withheld if it might jeopardise the operational effectiveness of a crew member. Most of the crew work in shifts of six hours on, six hours off and sleep in narrow bunks, sometimes nine to a cabin. Submariners returning from long patrols are said to find the outside world smells strange or even overwhelming because they have become so used to filtered air.

Their distance perception could also be affected by living in such a confined space for so long and they are advised not to drive for a few days while they adjust. The Vanguard-class boats were commissioned in the 1990s with an expected service life of 25 years but are now expected to serve for up to 40 years before the first Dreadnought-class submarines start replacing them in the early 2030s.

Fleet Maintenance Challenges and Delays

Streeting said that program was on track and that it was important to get those vessels out as soon as possible. A major overhaul of HMS Vanguard at Devonport Dockyard in Plymouth dragged on for seven years before it returned to service in 2022. HMS Victorious is currently in dry dock undergoing a £560m deep maintenance that began in 2023, leaving only Vengeance, Vigilant and Vanguard operational.

The previous record for a Royal Navy continuous undersea patrol is reported to have been set by Vanguard in April when it returned to Faslane after 205 days away. The patrol lengths of Russian or Chinese submarines are not known, but most navies are believed to send their vessels out for far shorter durations.