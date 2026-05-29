Trinny Woodall and daughter Lyla Elichaoff enjoy UK heatwave

Trinny Woodall and her daughter Lyla Elichaoff have been spotted enjoying the UK's record-breaking heatwave. The mother-daughter duo slipped into bikinis as they soaked up the sun at a friend's swanky home. Trinny, 62, who recently split from her partner of a decade, hinted that she was back looking for love via dating apps.

Trinny Woodall and her daughter Lyla Elichaoff have been spotted enjoying the UK's record-breaking heatwave. The mother-daughter duo slipped into bikinis as they soaked up the sun at a friend's swanky home.

Trinny, 62, who recently split from her partner of a decade, hinted that she was back looking for love via dating apps. She shared a slew of snaps on Instagram, including a glamorous photo of herself in a black tailored suit, writing 'I MAY have recently joined a dating app... and I was thinking, what's the first image of myself I want to show? I went with this one...

'. Trinny and her ex-partner Charles, 82, had been together for a decade before splitting in 2023. The pair had a 21-year age gap, which was reportedly to blame for their breakup. Charles was later seen enjoying a cosy lunch date with Lady Martha Sitwell, 45, at the exclusive Mayfair restaurant Scott's.

Trinny has also spoken about her struggles with early menopause, which she believes was triggered by 16 rounds of IVF. She claims that each round of IVF shaved a year off her cycle, leading to an early menopause.

However, leading experts insist that there is 'no evidence' that fertility treatment can trigger early menopause. Despite her struggles, Trinny appears to be focusing on the positive, enjoying time with her daughter and soaking up the sun in the UK's heatwave. The mother-daughter duo were seen enjoying a cooling dip in their friend's lavish swimming pool, and Trinny penned 'Went to see a friend and felt like we were in the countryside, but it was London...

We just had the best time', Trinny, 62, who recently split from her partner of a decade, hinted that she was back looking for love via dating apps.

She shared a slew of snaps on Instagram, including a glamorous photo of herself in a black tailored suit, writing 'I MAY have recently joined a dating app... and I was thinking, what's the first image of myself I want to show? I went with this one...

'. Trinny and her ex-partner Charles, 82, had been together for a decade before splitting in 2023. The pair had a 21-year age gap, which was reportedly to blame for their breakup. Charles was later seen enjoying a cosy lunch date with Lady Martha Sitwell, 45, at the exclusive Mayfair restaurant Scott's.

Trinny has also spoken about her struggles with early menopause, which she believes was triggered by 16 rounds of IVF. She claims that each round of IVF shaved a year off her cycle, leading to an early menopause.

However, leading experts insist that there is 'no evidence' that fertility treatment can trigger early menopause. Despite her struggles, Trinny appears to be focusing on the positive, enjoying time with her daughter and soaking up the sun in the UK's heatwave. The mother-daughter duo were seen enjoying a cooling dip in their friend's lavish swimming pool, and Trinny penned 'Went to see a friend and felt like we were in the countryside, but it was London...

We just had the best time', in her Instagram post. Trinny and her ex-partner Charles, 82, had been together for a decade before splitting in 2023. The pair had a 21-year age gap, which was reportedly to blame for their breakup. Charles was later seen enjoying a cosy lunch date with Lady Martha Sitwell, 45, at the exclusive Mayfair restaurant Scott's.

Trinny has also spoken about her struggles with early menopause, which she believes was triggered by 16 rounds of IVF. She claims that each round of IVF shaved a year off her cycle, leading to an early menopause.

However, leading experts insist that there is 'no evidence' that fertility treatment can trigger early menopause. Despite her struggles, Trinny appears to be focusing on the positive, enjoying time with her daughter and soaking up the sun in the UK's heatwave. The mother-daughter duo were seen enjoying a cooling dip in their friend's lavish swimming pool, and Trinny penned 'Went to see a friend and felt like we were in the countryside, but it was London... We just had the best time', in her Instagram post





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Trinny Woodall Lyla Elichaoff UK Heatwave Dating Apps Early Menopause IVF Charles Lady Martha Sitwell Scott's Restaurant

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Enjoy relaxing evenings in the garden' with B&M's £18 fire basketThe £18 item could be ideal for hosting garden parties or relaxing outdoors in the evenings

Read more »

When and where to watch Leo Woodall's new thriller Tuner in the UKCracked it.

Read more »

Tuner is the romcom thriller you need to watch - and critics say it's Leo Woodall's 'best role to date'Tuner is hitting cinemas, bringing Leo Woodall back to our screens in what critics are saying is hit 'best role to date.' What do the reviews say? Is it worth watching? Read more on Grazia.

Read more »

'Holiday bar vibes' Dunelm's 30% off rattan bistro set selling fastShoppers can enjoy nearly £75 off the stylish garden pick

Read more »