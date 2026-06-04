Trinny Woodall and Daughter Lyla Shine at Variety Power of Women Gala Amid Talk of Financial Recovery

Trinny Woodall and 22‑year‑old daughter Lyla Elichaoff dazzled on the Variety Power of Women red carpet, while Woodall opened up about the debts left after ex‑husband Johnny Elichaoff's suicide and how the hardship sparked the launch of her Trinny London beauty empire.

Trinny Woodall and her daughter Lyla Elichaoff turned heads on the red carpet at the Variety Power of Women gala on Wednesday, showcasing a striking blend of elegance and edge that highlighted both generations.

The 62‑year‑old television personality arrived in a flowing white satin gown featuring a long‑sleeved silhouette, delicate pleated mesh detailing and a floor‑skimming skirt that accentuated her figure. She finished the look with a pair of vibrant yellow stilettos, a sleek silver metallic handbag and voluminous waves that framed her radiant makeup.

Lyla, 22, matched her mother's glamour with a bold black halterneck maxi dress, chunky black boots and oversized gold hoop earrings, while carrying a coordinating clutch that added a touch of sparkle. The mother‑daughter duo posed together at the Chancery Rosewood in London, smiling for photographers and drawing attention for their coordinated style and shared confidence.





The night's sartorial spectacle came alongside a more personal revelation from Woodall, who used the event's platform to discuss the financial turmoil that followed the tragic death of her ex‑husband, Johnny Elichaoff, in 2014. In an interview on Davina McCall's "Begin Again" podcast, Woodall recounted how the sudden loss left her confronting a £300,000 debt that she was initially forced to assume in court due to a legal loophole.

Despite the emotional strain of Johnny's suicide - he died after a fall from a height while under the influence of painkillers - Woodall was determined to rebuild her life. She described battling legal fees, fighting to protect her assets, and making the difficult decision to launch her own beauty line, Trinny London, as a means of financial recovery.



Woodall's narrative illustrates a journey from personal tragedy to entrepreneurial resilience.

She explained that, with her mortgage looming and no steady income, she resorted to selling clothing out of her home to generate cash. The experience taught her the value of bootstrapping and the importance of seizing opportunity when it arises.

"It was a now‑or‑never moment," she told McCall, emphasizing that ideas remain harmless until acted upon. By channeling her expertise in fashion and beauty into a brand that quickly grew to a £180 million empire, Woodall turned adversity into a catalyst for success.

The Variety Power of Women event, therefore, was not only a celebration of female achievement but also a personal milestone for Woodall, marking her emergence from financial hardship to industry leadership while sharing a stylish evening with her daughter, who mirrors her mother's poise and flair





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