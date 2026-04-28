Trinny Woodall Shares 10-Minute Workout & Opens Up About Body Positivity and IVF Journey

Fashion influencer Trinny Woodall reveals her quick and effective 10-minute workout routine, emphasizing the benefits of a vibrating plate and the importance of self-love. She also discusses her struggles with IVF and her journey to motherhood, offering a candid look into her life and wellness philosophy.

Trinny Woodall , the renowned fashion influencer and beauty brand owner, has recently shared insights into her fitness routine with her followers, showcasing her impressive physique and a remarkably efficient 10-minute workout.

The 62-year-old demonstrated the exercises in a new social media post, highlighting the benefits of her vibrating plate for lymphatic drainage and bone density, particularly relevant for those with a family history of osteoporosis. Her routine includes calf raises, arm raises, and a focus on maintaining balance while engaging core muscles. Woodall emphasizes the importance of connecting with one's body and adapting exercise to its needs, reflecting a journey of self-love and acceptance that has evolved over the decades.

Beyond the physical aspects of her wellness regime, Trinny Woodall openly discusses her relationship with her body, acknowledging its changes and prioritizing self-nurturing. She credits her vibrating board not only for fitness but also for digestive regularity, and details her skincare routine, including LED masks and exfoliation. Her recent trip to India provided a backdrop for showcasing her toned body and celebrating friendship, while her 62nd birthday was marked by intimate gatherings with loved ones.

The celebrations included a return visit from her daughter Lyla, who studies in Madrid, and a thoughtful display of affection from her close circle of friends. Woodall's openness extends to her personal struggles, including her journey to motherhood. She candidly shared her experience with 16 rounds of IVF and subsequent miscarriages during an appearance on the No Parental Guidance podcast, revealing how her co-star Susannah Constantine helped her embrace her maternal instincts.

This vulnerability underscores her holistic approach to well-being, encompassing physical health, emotional resilience, and a deep appreciation for life's joys and challenges. Her commitment to self-care and positive aging continues to inspire her followers, demonstrating that vitality and confidence can flourish at any age





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