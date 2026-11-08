Triop Charged With Corpse Misconduct At Browns Plains Funeral Home

Esther Swanborough's funeral home in Browns Plains reported a bizarre incident where Brian Wong, Changmin Koo, and Cassandra Hunter allegedly attempted to remove tissue from a deceased body using smuggled blades.

Esther Swanborough, owner of Swanborough Funerals in Browns Plains, South of Brisbane, has revealed shocking details surrounding a criminal incident that occurred at her facility. Three visitors, identified as Brian Wong, Changmin Koo, and Cassandra Hunter, allegedly attempted to remove tissue from the body of an elderly man during a scheduled viewing appointment.

Discovery Of Suspicious Activity In The Chapel

The incident began on a Friday at 1 pm when the trio arrived at the Still Waters Chapel for an arranged appointment to view Wong's father. Brian Wong presented himself as the son, Changmin Koo claimed to be a male relative, and Cassandra Hunter stated she was a female support friend. The group carried large backpacks which they brought into the private viewing area.

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Ms Swanborough noted that while it is common for families to request privacy for cultural practices, the behavior of this specific group raised immediate red flags among her staff. One staff member overheard Koo speaking Korean rather than Mandarin, a language spoken by Wong's family, which suggested he was not a relative. This discrepancy, combined with the group's insistence on having staff leave the room, heightened suspicions.

When Ms Swanborough checked on the group after they requested to leave gloves and tools behind, she discovered they were attempting to remove a body part using smuggled scalpels and blades. The shock of the event prompted her to call the police immediately, as she had never witnessed such an occurrence in her thirty years of operating the funeral business.

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Arrests And Initial Police Response

Upon confronting the trio, Brian Wong allegedly fled the premises. Police declared the funeral home a crime scene and proceeded to arrest Cassandra Hunter and Changmin Koo at the location. Brian Wong was apprehended more than five hours later at his family home in Browns Plains on the same Friday night.

Police allege that the group entered the premises armed with scissors, scalpels, and blades with the intent to commit an indictable offence. The investigation revealed that the men had removed a piece of tissue from the deceased's body. Ms Swanborough described the incident as grisly and horrifying, emphasizing the violation of the sanctity of the viewing room where other grieving families were present.

Charges And Court Proceedings In Brisbane

Brian Wong, Changmin Koo, and Cassandra Hunter were formally charged with misconduct with a corpse, entering a premises with intent to commit an indictable offence, and being armed with intent to enter a premises and commit an indictable offence. The case was heard at the Brisbane Magistrates Court, where Magistrate Peter Saggers remanded the trio in custody.

Magistrate Saggers highlighted the severity of the actions, noting that the group entered armed with sharp implements and interfered with a dead body without justification. The court ordered that all three individuals remain behind bars while awaiting their future court dates. No application for bail was made by the defense during the initial hearing.

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Future Court Dates And Impact On The Community

The legal proceedings will continue with specific scheduled appearances for each defendant. Brian Wong is remanded to face the Beenleigh Magistrates Court on November 12. Changmin Koo is scheduled to appear on November 10, at which time a Korean interpreter will be required for the proceedings. Cassandra Hunter will remain in custody until December 7, when she will appear in court via video link.

Ms Swanborough issued a public statement to reassure the community that the incident was isolated to the viewing room and did not affect other families being cared for at the funeral home. She expressed gratitude for the support received and confirmed that all other services remained unaffected by the bizarre criminal act committed against her client and their deceased relative.